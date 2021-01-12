Metro skybox Jan 12, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rev. Croft demonstrates his percussion skills. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Church of the Week:New Gethsemane Baptist Church Support the Philadelphia Tribune Page 1B Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos 2020 Philadelphia's Most Influential African Americans Police Shoot Walter Wallace, Jr. In West Philly Police Shoot Walter Wallace, Jr. In West Philly 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Weather by NBC10 Tweets by PhillyTrib Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMinistry roiled by late founder's sexual misconduct scandalSen. Brewster should have been seatedCoard: Stop saying racist Capitol thuggery is not AmericaNBA star Kyrie Irving pays off tuition for nine graduating seniors at Lincoln UniversityHeisman Trophy winning receiver may be key to revitalizing Eagles offenseYes, you can still get infected with COVID-19 after being vaccinated. Here's whyPa. announces new plan for vaccine rolloutSouth Philly lots named in FBI case against Kenyatta Johnson targeted for land trustErnest Leroy Jones, Jr., longtime SEPTA worker, dies at 72More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.