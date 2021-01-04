Left: Dawoon Kang, chief dating officer for Coffee Meets Bagel, an app that only allows users to focus on a few people at a time, said she’s seen daters spending more time getting to know each other in the app since the pandemic began.

Right: Coffee Meets Bagel Chief Dating Officer Dawoon Kang said one side effect of the pandemic that she noticed was daters began to feel more isolated. —Coffee Meets Bagel Photos