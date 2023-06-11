Merck's lawsuit seeking to prevent enforcement of the drug pricing provisions adopted last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act makes lots of good arguments against the legislation. But despite oodles of colorful language, the complaint doesn't seem likely to win the company the injunction it's hoping for.

Under the IRA, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (abbreviated as CMS) will select (in the government's words) "certain high expenditure, single source Medicare Part B or Part D drugs" and negotiate with the manufacturers to determine what price CMS will pay. The first tranche of 10 drugs will have new prices effective in 2026, 15 more will be added in 2027, and so on. Drugmakers who don't agree to "fair" prices will be subject to heavy fines.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of "Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster."

Bloomberg Opinion

