The importance for mentorship is a constant in every field and walk of life, whether it be in advanced manufacturing, medicine, renewable energy, hospitality, or banking; and it never stops, even as we get older and more experienced. Mentorship is not even limited to educational or professional arenas, rather, it permeates every instance of life.
Mentorship is a constant experience, and people become both mentors and mentees in a host of different environments and at different times in their lives. Most everyone has been a mentee under a favorite teacher while in school. Additionally, many not-for-profits, such as Philadelphia OIC, set out to deliberately create meaningful mentoring relationships that benefit all people involved.
And just as mentorship happens constantly throughout life, it is not limited to a one-at-a-time approach. Instead, many have turned towards the structure of a network, or “constellation,” of mentors. One proponent of this framework is Elon University’s Dr. Amy Allocco. Dr. Allocco, along with her colleagues, is conducting a study that is illustrating the diversity of mentorship experiences, and she has found that the idea of a “constellation” of mentors emerges from the academic literature on mentoring models.
Essentially, this is a developmental network of multiple mentors who can bring different perspectives and expertise to the mentoring relationship. While high-quality mentoring relationships are usually sustained over time, these constellations are also dynamic and their configurations may shift at different, developmentally appropriate stages. The chief benefits of the constellation model lie in the multiple perspectives that different members of the network can offer, which can be borne out of their training, expertise, backgrounds, identities and lived experiences.
This framework allows for mentoring to come from multiple different places and allows for both a more traditional “vertical” framework as well as more “horizontal,” peer-focused relationships. Drawing on a network of mentors opens previously unthought of doors, and exposure to a diverse set of mentors who all bring unique skills and perspectives is one of the best experiences someone can have in both personal and professional development.
This comprehensive approach to mentorship can be found in universities, in board rooms, and at not-for-profits like Philadelphia OIC. Philadelphia OIC’s programs provide ample opportunity for these constellations to form and solidify thanks to the incredible variety of training that is offered.
Philadelphia OIC Workforce Academy’s Marching with Successful Mentors program is one way these constellations take shape. Members of the POICWA staff this year invited members of the community to present to students during our Wednesday “Introduction to Business” seminars. The presenters come from various industries including education, business, law, pharmaceutical, and helicopter manufacturing companies. Each presenter shared their “career story” that led them to be successful in the work world.
Students heard firsthand of the decision-making efforts that guided the presenter as they were deciding their career path. The presenters shared their trials and tribulations, their mistakes, the way in which they took “another look” and made changes to ensure their career pathway would lead to success, empowering their earning capacity. The presenters provided students an opportunity during the question-and-answer segment to ask questions and receive immediate answers that would motivate, provide self-confidence, and assist the student with formulating their career pathway.
Finding a mentor does not have to be a daunting task. A good approach to start is to look within your network to examine if there is anyone that might be an ideal fit. Virtual and in-person networking events are also a great resource to expand your connections and cultivate potential mentor relationships.
Mentoring is a constant and essential process to professional success. Understanding the importance of mentorship and the many ways in which it can enhance your career trajectory will yield a plethora of benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.