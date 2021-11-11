MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge Community Advisory Committee members:

Samantha Angelone

Noah Barth

Dr. Charlotte Brickhouse

Arthur S. Brown, Jr.

Stephen T. Davis

Tyler DeRubio

Joshua Goodin

Joyce Granger

Connie Grier

Marcus Hall

Eileen Horgan

Anthony Johnson

Brittney Keith

Ulicia Lawrence - Oladeinde

Sharon Mackrey

Malik Neal

Margaret E. Robertson

Rachel Santiago

Abdur Scott

Vandeth Sek

Rev. Michelle Anne Simmons

Tara Tripp

Devin Uqdah

Devren Washington

Shymeka Wright

Brittany Weston

Lenard Whitaker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.