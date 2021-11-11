MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge Community Advisory Committee members:
Samantha Angelone
Noah Barth
Dr. Charlotte Brickhouse
Arthur S. Brown, Jr.
Stephen T. Davis
Tyler DeRubio
Joshua Goodin
Joyce Granger
Connie Grier
Marcus Hall
Eileen Horgan
Anthony Johnson
Brittney Keith
Ulicia Lawrence - Oladeinde
Sharon Mackrey
Malik Neal
Margaret E. Robertson
Rachel Santiago
Abdur Scott
Vandeth Sek
Rev. Michelle Anne Simmons
Tara Tripp
Devin Uqdah
Devren Washington
Shymeka Wright
Brittany Weston
Lenard Whitaker
