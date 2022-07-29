Loved ones of 26-year-old Joelill “Jaylill” Foy remember him as a father with a golden voice.
"Don’t need a microphone, don’t need a beat, he can sing, sing, sing, all day,” Foy’s cousin Jessica Curry said fondly.
Philadelphia police said Foy was sitting on the front steps of his home on Sigel Street in South Philadelphia just before 7 p.m. when a gunman walked up and opened fire.
Foy was struck in the neck, investigators said, and he died at the hospital a short time later. The gunman fired at least seven shots.
