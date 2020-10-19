A reading program known as “Melanin Monday” at Mastery Prep Elementary School is teaching students to take pride in their Blackness.

Designed by Mastery teachers, the program uses books centered on Black and brown characters and social issues to engage young students on self-awareness and self-worth, among other values.

“Melanin Monday is knowing who you are, having pride in who you are, [knowing] that everybody isn’t going to understand that, and that you have some people who aren’t as kind as you in this world, but it’s what’s in your heart that matters. Your skin doesn’t matter, your hair doesn’t matter, it just matters what type of person you are,” said Anna Massey-Jackson, a first grade teacher who designed Mastery Prep’s Melanin Monday.

“Quality instruction matters but we also need to affirm our Black and brown children and give them opportunities to see themselves being represented in different texts, seeing a lot of Black and brown faces.”

Melanin Monday is three-years-old, and to date approximately 400 Mastery Prep students have participated in read-alongs of countless culturally relevant texts including but not limited to “I am Enough” by Grace Bryers, “Brown Sugar Babe” by Charlotte Watson Sherman; and “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” by John Steptoe. Topics they’ve explored through such texts include colorism, protesting, voting and boycotting. Students are also allowed to dress up as Black and brown leaders or historical figures or “wear things that speak to their identity,” instead of their uniform.

This semester, Melanin Monday has transitioned to virtual, with students participating in readings and discussions on Zoom. On Monday, teacher Kimberly Jones hosted a read-along of “Sonia Sotomayor: A Judge Grows in the Bronx,” highlighting the Supreme Court Justice’s rise from a Bronx housing project, to one of the most powerful positions in the country. Jones discussed with students the definition of melanin and what it meant to be resilient.

Students agreed that the former was “different shades of brown” and “one student replied that the latter meant “your brain never gives up.”

Principal Raymond Fields said the goal is to reach students, on their level, with information they need to move as Black and brown people in the world.

“We wanted to figure out a way to make learning and race relevant in a child-friendly manner. We wanted to begin planting seeds of advocacy in a relevant manner. Although they won’t be able to vote for…years, we want them to know the power in exercising their vote,” he said.

“We want them to know the meaning around Black Lives Matter in an age appropriate manner that doesn’t [spark] fear but speaks to oppression and systemic racism and that they can combat that. Our kis are intertwined in all these matters and we want to help them find their voice. We really want to equip our young people with the language and knowledge of the world that surrounds them.”

Melanin Monday is also facilitated at Mastery-Gratz High School and Mastery-Shoemaker.