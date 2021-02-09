BLUE BELL — Montgomery County Community College will continue a year-long celebration of African-American poetry by hosting an online community poetry reading, featuring the poet laureates of Montgomery County and Philadelphia.
“Amplifying Our Voices through Black Diasporic Poetry” will be held online Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6-7 p.m. Montgomery County poet laureate David Gaines and Philadelphia poet laureate Trapeta B. Mayson will read original works of poetry.
The winning poem of the college’s “Lift Every Voice” Poetry Contest will also be presented, and original art commissioned for the event will be unveiled. The event is free and open to the community.
Fran Lassiter, English associate professor, and Amanda M. Leftwich, student success librarian, won grant funding last fall from a Library of America initiative, “Lift Every Voice: Why African American Poetry Matters.”
They are using the grant to host programming at the college dedicated to enhancing appreciation of the extraordinary range and richness of the 250-year-long African-American poetic tradition.
Lassiter and Leftwich said Gaines and Mayson were selected because they were esteemed poets from the area. Gaines, the Montgomery County 2020-2021 poet laureate, is a writer, actor and educator born and raised in Philadelphia.
As a product of a traditional Baptist household and a child of hip-hop culture, Gaines uses his poetry to analyze and unpack how the performance of religion and gender intersect within his personal life and the greater Black community.
Mayson is the city of Philadelphia 2020-2021 poet laureate. Her work sheds light on and honors the immigrant experience as well as amplifies the stories of everyday people. Her writing primarily centers on the experiences of immigrants to the United States, the struggles of people dealing with conflict in Liberia, and the daily lives of average people, especially women and girls.
“We wanted to have individuals with a connection to the community who were established poets,” Lassiter said. “They are known in the poetry community, so we are thrilled they’ll share their work with us on the event on 17th.”
The poetry reading will offer a chance to ask questions of published authors, they said.
The poetry reading continues a year-long celebration of African-American poetry. In October, Lassiter and Leftwich used the grant to host the online panel discussion, “Black History and Memory: A Discussion on Black Diasporic Poetry." Then the two hosted “Creating Black Diasporic Poetry: A Workshop” on Feb. 3, featuring artist and poet Sonsiris Tamayo.
MCCC celebrates African-American culture and history annually during the Pan African Festival hosted by the Black Student Union. The yearly festival was first created over a quarter of a century ago to recognize the contributions of Malcolm X, as well as those of the African Diaspora, people from Africa throughout the world.
“Lift Every Voice” is presented by Library of America with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Emerson Collective. Its principal objective is to engage participants in an exploration of African American poetry, the perspectives it offers on American history and the struggle for racial justice, and the universality of its imaginative response to the personal experiences of Black Americans over three centuries, according to the program's website.
For more information, contact Fran Lassiter at flassite@mc3.edu or Amanda Leftwich at aleftwich@mc3.edu.
