With just over seven weeks to go before Philadelphians vote in the mayoral primary, a lot has been going on in the city. Here are some of this week’s headlines:
State Reps endorse ParkerOne of the common refrains being heard during the mayoral forums is former Councilmember Cherelle Parker pledging her “intergovernmental expertise” to work with Harrisburg for funding and solutions. Before earning the 9th District seat in City Council, she represented northwest Philadelphia for a decade in the General Assembly. Thursday, she picked up endorsements from five Democrats who have also served the city in the House of Representatives. Reps. Donna Bullock, Stephen Kinsey, Jose Giral, along with former Reps. Angel Cruz and Emilio Vasquez, endorsed the former chair of the city’s delegation for the May 16th primary.
“When I came to Harrisburg, Cherelle Parker welcomed me into the state legislature and taught me how to deliver for my constituents,” said Representative Donna Bullock. “I am endorsing Cherelle Parker because she understands the prayers of a mother in Philadelphia. I trust her voice and leadership in the mayor’s office because I know my sons will be safer when she is mayor. She will do everything in her power to uplift our schools, to create job opportunities for our young people so they are not turning to a life of crime, and she will do everything for our children to make sure that they have every chance to succeed. She will be a momma bear fighting for our kids at every chance. I am endorsing Cherelle Parker because I trust her with my sons’ lives.”
“I am humbled and honored by this endorsement because I spent 10 years in the state legislature and I know what they are fighting for every day in Harrisburg,” said Parker. “I look forward to working together with all of them through this campaign and beyond to make sure that Philadelphia is the safest, cleanest and greenest city in America with economic opportunity for everyone. But I won’t be able to get it done without the intergovernmental cooperation that is represented by our alliance with these leaders and with the help of all of our friends in the State House and Senate, and with our good friend, Gov. Josh Shapiro.”
On Wednesday, Parker picked up an endorsement from the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. She also took over the top position on the mayoral ballot after John Wood dropped out of the race.
Jeff Brown leads pollA recent poll, commissioned by a group backing Jeff Brown, shows Brown with a lead in the crowded Democratic primary field.
Brown, a ShopRite franchise owner, topped the field in a poll of 800 likely voters earlier this month. Former City Councilmembers Helen Gym and Alan Domb were tied for second. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart was fourth, according to the poll. Former Councilmembers Maria Quinones Sanchez was next.
First reported by Broad and Liberty on March 17, the poll was commissioned by the independent expenditure group For a Better Philadelphia, which has announced their support for Jeff Brown. FM3, a consulting company based in California, drilled down to the preference of African-American voters. Brown, who polled at 26% in January, is up to 36% in March’s results. Domb and Rhynhart were listed at 12%, while Helen Gym ran at just 6%.
In response to the poll, Gym’s campaign manager Brendan McPhillips said, “Jeff Brown has been using the millions he’s earned by paying his employees poverty wages to run TV ads for months, so it’s not surprising that his own Super PAC’s poll shows him currently in the lead. Jeff’s poll was taken before Helen had spent any money reaching voters, and once we do, we’re confident she will gain significant support as voters are reminded of her decades-long track record of standing shoulder to shoulder with Black and Brown residents of our city fighting for high-quality schools, fair wages, safe communities, and the nation’s most successful eviction diversion program that President Biden used as a model for his own renter’s bill of rights.”
Jeff Brown’s campaign was contacted with questions on the poll and Gym’s campaign claims, but had not responded at presstime.
Gym, Rhynhart debut TV adsTwo more candidates premiered television ads this week. Helen Gym and Rebecca Rhynhart rolled out their first commercials for their campaigns.
A political action committee ran an ad in support of the former at-large City Councilmember. Gym also picked up an endorsement from the Jane Fonda PAC this week. The actress with the long career of social change advocacy is backing candidates across the country, including state Rep. Sara Innamorato for Allegheny County Executive, who support her stances on fighting climate change.
The website notes Gym “has a long track-record as a climate champion — she has advocated for a municipal Green New Deal in Philadelphia and a strong ally of local environmental advocates. As a city councilor, she challenged Philadelphia Gas Works on fossil fuel reliance, opposed a liquefied natural gas facility and fought to maintain the city’s path to carbon neutrality.”
The Rhynhart campaign recruited two former mayors, John Street and Michael Nutter, in the first ad. Rhynhart worked for Nutter as budget director before winning two elections as City Controller. The former mayors claim that Rhynhart is the “only one [candidate] to be ready on Day 1.”
Street previously supported State Sen. Anthony Williams in his challenge of outgoing mayor Jim Kenney in the 2019 primary. Nutter refused multiple calls to join the race earlier in the year.
