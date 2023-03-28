Students, parents, education advocates and other stakeholders watched Philadelphia mayoral hopefuls sell their solutions for the major problems of the School District of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Eight candidates answered submitted questions and presented their ideas for over two hours at Parkway Central Library’s Skyline room.
The event was hosted by the School District, with board members participating in the proceedings, one day after an open letter outlining four key priorities for the next mayor appeared on the district’s website. Moderators included the board’s student representative Sophia Roach, Robeson High School principal Richard M. Gordon IV and Children First’s executive director Donna Cooper.
While the School District labeled the event a “nonpartisan educational event,” all eight participants were Democrats. Republican David Oh was invited but did not appear, while State Rep. Amen Brown left midway through the proceedings. Jeff Brown, Allan Domb and John Wood did not appear. Wood, who had won the coveted top spot on the ballot in a drawing last week, ended his campaign Wednesday.
Questions covered issues including crumbling school buildings in need of repair or replacement, resources for special needs students, the threats of violence around students, and how to finance a multi-billion dollar budget that will continue to grow.
Each candidate drew from their experiences and expertise to offer solutions.
Former councilmember Derek Green, whose legislation mandating school buildings be inspected for lead and asbestos is currently under legal challenge by the district, referenced his mother, who taught at Olney High School for years, and his son, who is on the autism spectrum and graduated from Hill-Freeman.
Former councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez discussed her role in starting a charter school in her neighborhood to give more opportunity to students who didn’t grow up speaking English at home.
Former councilmember Helen Gym promised to “finish the job” she started as a public school teacher and organizer, fighting for students and families.
And former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart vowed to improve transparency and to institute many of the recommendations that came from the reports and audits issued by her former office.
The format limited the dialogue and depth of answers. Candidates struggled to keep responses within the one-minute allotment, often running over while trying to flesh out their stances. Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enoch Tabernacle Church who served as facilitator, compared the event to “speed dating” with the candidates.
Commitments to specific reforms were sparse, with some candidates encouraging attendees and viewers to visit their campaign websites for further details.
The most in-depth discussion of specific plans came around analysis from the Public Interest Law Center and the Education Law Center, referenced in the open letter Monday, that said the school district would need an additional $1.14 billion annually “to meet the education needs of our leaders,” including an additional $318 million from the city.
Gym and former councilmember Cherelle Parker both suggested meeting the city’s projected obligation with a higher percentage of property taxes, although Parker challenged the $318 million number. Former judge James DeLeon offered to use American Rescue Plan funds, while calling for more transparency and accountability in how the funds are allocated.
In his closing remarks, school board president Reginald L. Streater said many of the ideas offered at the forum aligned with the district and board’s “goals and guardrails.”
He also offered a note of hope. “I truly believe that we in Philadelphia are on the cusp of a public education renaissance,” Streater said. “Yes, we have challenges, but I believe the village has and will continue providing the solutions.”
