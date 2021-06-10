Mayor Jim Kenney signed legislation Wednesday creating the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.
The bill sponsor, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District, led the charge to repeal Chapter 21-1200 of The Philadelphia Code, entitled “Police Advisory Board,” and replace it with Chapter 21-1200 that reconstitutes and renames the board as the “Citizens Police Oversight Commission.”
Currently, the Police Advisory Board operates solely to offer advice on the Philadelphia Police Department’s policies and procedures.
“This commission is about three things. Accountability, providing a fair and equitable process of citizens’ complaints to create better community interactions and restoring public confidence,” Jones said.
Highlights of the bill, which was introduced Feb. 4 and later passed by City Council on May 24 with 16-1 vote, are:
• The Citizens Police Oversight Commission is an effort to increase police oversight and transparency.
• It will have expanded duties by giving it the power to conduct investigations into complaints made by citizens and Department employees and make disciplinary and policy recommendations to the police administration.
• In addition to complaints, the commission will also have the power to investigate all incidents when an officer discharges a firearm and when someone dies or is seriously injured during a police interaction. The commission will also have direct access to crime scene interviews and investigatory files.
• It can investigate allegations including physical abuse, bribery, corruption, intimidation, and harassment, as well as any allegation that threatens the integrity of the criminal justice process.
• It can make recommendations concerning any police department policy and procedure, including the power to hold a vote of no confidence in the police commissioner.
• This commission will help to make the police department more accountable and transparent to the residents of the City of Philadelphia.
• It will consist of nine voting members picked by a five-member selection panel appointed by the mayor and City Council. Nominees must be Philadelphia residents and reflect the diversity of the population and geography of the city. They cannot be current or former officers with the police department.
• It will be compensated and will serve four-year terms. Commissioners will receive approximately $125 as compensation for each meeting they attend. They will receive training, including on the police department’s internal affairs process, use-of-force protocols, and constitutional law.
Mayor Kenney’s latest budget proposal calls for nearly $10 million for the commission over the next five years, including $1.9 million for fiscal year 2022. It is possible the final budget passed by City Council will allocate more funding. Councilman Jones has estimated that the new commission will cost about $17 million to build up through July 2022.
Many see this commission as an improvement over the Police Advisory Board, which had a staff of six and was seen as ineffective in investigating and disciplining officers, since it was purely advisory. In addition, the budget for The Citizens Police Oversight Commission will be millions of dollars per year, while the previous board had an estimated budget of $500,000 per year. This will give the new commission the ability to be more effective in its mission and solve challenges created by a lack of funding for the previous board.
