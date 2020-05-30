As protests against police violence and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued into the evening in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a mandatory citywide curfew effective at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Only people who have essential duties will be allowed outside.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

It began at noon Saturday at City Hall’s Dilworth Plaza with a peaceful demonstration against police violence in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where an officer has been charged with Floyd’s murder.

But over the course of just three hours, the quiet display of solidarity radically transformed into angry confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement at several points along a route between the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Municipal Services Building, the Vine Street interchange of I-676, and police headquarters.

Multiple police cars were set on fire; others were reportedly vandalized. And a crowd attempted to pull down the statue of Frank Rizzo and set a fire at the base of it.

Meanwhile, outside the Roundhouse, well over 100 demonstrators squared off with officers at the entrance to the police administration building. Police had barricaded numerous entry-points to the facility. Protesters faced the police line yelling chants, waving signs, and at times hurling insults. Eventually, the group slowly dispersed.

At 5:30, the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted that criminal acts and vandalism would not be tolerated and Mayor Jim Kenney asked protesters to go home.

They did not. A crowd remained gathered near City Hall as car fires continued to burn. Businesses in the area were vandalized or broken into. The Starbucks kiosk at Dilworth Park was also set on fire.

In a statement Saturday evening, as protests occurred in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged people to speak out against the racial injustices happening in the country, but also asked people to stay safe and peaceful.

“Throughout the day, my Administration has been in touch with municipalities, and we have offered whatever assistance is needed to keep our communities from suffering from additional violence and pain,” Wolf said.

Additional protests are planned in other parts of the state throughout the weekend.

Police officers sprayed protesters from inside a SWAT van, and were pelted with orange traffic cones and bottles in return.

The Philadelphia Police Department tweeted that criminal acts and vandalism would not be tolerated and Mayor Jim Kenney asked protesters to go home.

An early calm

A noon protest at City Hall began at Dilworth Plaza with participants socially distanced. They took a knee for nine minutes — a reference to the nine minutes a police officer’s knee allegedly pressed into Floyd’s neck — and observed moments of silence to show support for victims of police violence.

Several hundred people gathered, with a small police presence on hand. As the racially mixed crowd grew larger, social distancing diminished.

Chants during the peaceful protest included, “We deserve better,” “For our kids,” and “Our lives matter.” Organizers passed out bottled water and masks to crowd members.

David Walker came to the event with his daughter and mother, who he said has been protesting since the 1960s.

“Someone like George Floyd dies senselessly at the hands of the police,” Walker said, “you can’t just sit around. People have to get out, they have to take action, and most importantly they have to vote in November.”

Walker believes the city is trying hard to make improvements to the police department and criminal justice system, but adds policies need to be put into practice.

“It’s training, training, training. And then in any group, there’s bad actors. Those bad actors have to be held accountable,” Walker said.

The noon event came together largely through social media efforts among concerned citizens. One of the organizers, Josh Yeboah, called on City Council to vote against Kenney’s budget, saying it gives too much money to police at a time when there’s a need for more social services.

“It’s your tax dollars being spent. Shouldn’t you get to choose and decide what it pays for?” Yeboah said, reading a prepared statement to members of the media ahead of the noon demonstration.

A little after 1 p.m., protesters began to disperse the area around City Hall and started making their way up JFK Boulevard toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art to attend the second demonstration of the day, set for 2 p.m.

The second event, dubbed “Solidarity Against Police Terrorism,” taking place on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art was organized by Black Lives Matter Philly and Philly for REAL Justice.

Its organizers describe the Art Museum event as “a solidarity action in support of Minneapolis, and the many other uprisings” that have occurred this week in Louisville, Atlanta and other cities across the country protesting police violence against Black individuals. Participants in this event are asked to wear masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, as Philadelphia is still in Gov. Tom Wolf’s “red” phase of the stay-at-home orders.

The mid-afternoon event drew a larger crowd, with less social distancing, to the Art Museum steps and the more expansive Benjamin Franklin Parkway location. It attracted a larger police presence, as well.

The mood changes

About 3 p.m., the crowd began marching down the Parkway toward City Hall then along North Broad Street. Some businesses and buildings were vandalized with spray paint along the way.

The crowd stopped at Broad and Vine streets, near the entrance to I-676 — which was blocked by police vehicles. Some protesters are standing on top of the parked police cars, as well as spray painting them. State police officers in riot gear are now on the scene.

One of the vandalized parked police cars was set on fire and was burning with large flames. Police set a wide perimeter around the vehicle at Broad and Vine streets. Loud booms were heard by reporters on the scene of what appeared to be the car exploding.

In Wilmington, protesters shut down a section of I-95. After demonstrators spoke with Delaware State Police, many had moved off the highway by mid-afternoon.

Local Black Lives Matter organizers raised concerns Friday regarding the protest at noon, saying it has no affiliation with the organization or the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a Twitter thread Saturday morning, Mayor Kenney commented on the recent murders of Black Americans — including George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“You should not have to bear witness to the killing of yet another unarmed Black person,” Kenney wrote. “You should not have to feel as though society believes your lives are less valuable than white Americans. And you should not fear for your lives — or for your loved ones — when leaving the house.”

The mayor added that he understands the “need to stand up and make your voices heard,” but pleaded with participants to protest peacefully, social distance as much as possible, and wear masks.

Large protests over Floyd’s death — as well as police brutality and racial violence in America — started Tuesday in Minneapolis and have grown to cities nationwide.

Floyd, 46, died in law enforcement custody on Monday after police arrested him based on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed at a Minneapolis convenience store.

A video of his arrest, taken by a witness, shows Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. In the video, Floyd pleads with the officers that he can’t breathe.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protests have been held in Minneapolis daily, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fully mobilized the National Guard on Saturday, saying the unrest is “no longer, in any way, about the murder of George Floyd.”