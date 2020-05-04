City officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, and actually reduced the city’s total number of deaths by one.
“There was one death in the past and it turned out to be an error, so that’s been removed from the total,” health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Monday during the city’s daily coronavirus briefing.
Farley said the city did not report new deaths because it had not received any new laboratory reports.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the city now stands at 726. Roughly 53% (385) of the people who died were nursing home residents.
In light of the partial reopenings that are taking place across the state, Farley reiterated the need for residents to continue to wear masks.
“We’re requiring masks for people who are going into grocery stores, but we need to make wearing a mask something that is the expectation — something that people wear all the time,” he said. “If we can get to that stage, then we can gradually open up all of our other activities safely, as well as reduce the number of cases.”
City expands criteria for testing
City officials are expanding the criteria for coronavirus testing to include anyone with symptoms of coronavirus infection, regardless of age.
“Within that, though, we’re recommending priority for people who are at higher risk, or in higher risk situations,” Farley said. “That would include residents at facilities for congregate living, such as homeless shelters. That would include public safety workers, such as police and fire, and emergency medical service workers. And it would include other essential workers, such as people who work in grocery stores and pharmacies.”
City officials previously recommended testing only for health care workers with symptoms or people over the age of 50 with symptoms.
City and IBX launch #mindPHL campaign
Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday announced the new #mindPHL campaign the city is sponsoring with Independence Blue Cross for Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Amid the heightened uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental well-being is more important than ever,” Kenney said. “During this unprecedented time, many of us are experiencing loss, anxiety, stress, or overwhelming sadness. I want to remind Philadelphians to be mindful, know you are not alone, and that it’s OK to seek help for these and other symptoms.”
The #mindPHL campaign aims to improve understanding of mental health, reduce stigma associated with needing mental health support, and encourage Philadelphians to seek help for themselves and others.
