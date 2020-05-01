The number of coronavirus cases in the city is in a “very slow” decline, according to city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
While Farley said he has been encouraged by the declining numbers, he was adamant that residents remain vigilant.
“The weather is looking nice,” he said. “It’s going to be more and more tempting for people to be outside, but I’m looking at those numbers and cases that we see everyday. Everybody wants those numbers to go down to low numbers so that we can safely reopen our society and reopen our economy. The fastest way for those numbers to go down quickly is if people follow our social distancing guidelines. Stay away from other people. The best way to do that is to stay home. If you have to go outside, make sure you wear a mask at all times.”
The Philadelphia Department of Health on Friday announced 669 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 15,137.
Farley also reported 31 new confirmed deaths from coronavirus infection since yesterday, bringing the total to 638 since the beginning of the epidemic. Of the 638 fatalities, 353 (55%) were nursing home residents.
Farley announced that a new drive-up/walk-up testing site will open Monday at Sayre Health Center, 5800 Walnut St. For information and appointments call (215) 474-4444.
