A massive, and peaceful, demonstration launched Saturday’s eighth day of protests in Philadelphia over police brutality against Black Americans in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. More than 14,000 had responded in advance to a Facebook post that they planned to attend. People gathered along the length of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, though crowd estimates were not immediately available.

As the throng began to make its way toward City Hall about 1:15 p.m., one of the protesters, who identified herself as Jasmine, held a painting she created in honor of the 1985 MOVE bombing in West Philadelphia. She said there’s a clear connection between the city’s actions during the bombing then and what demonstrators were protesting Saturday.

Sofiya was handing out supplies along the route to City Hall. She said she was offering fruit snacks because nurturing is one way she can help people.

Rose, a local nurse, recently started coming to protests to offer medical services, whether that’s by offering sugar for those who are getting hyperglycemic or for tear gas inhalation. “I hope I don’t have to use it,” she said of her medical training.

Earlier, at City Hall, a group including many dressed in religious garb sang “Amazing Grace.”

The City Hall group also took eight minutes of silence, in solidarity with the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Around 2 p.m., the combined crowd reached the Municipal Services Building amid chants of “I can’t breathe,” and “Breonna Taylor.” From there, the crowd broke up, with some mingling around the City Hall area and others marching north on Broad Street.

Protesters at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard turned the demonstration into a dance party, blasting a song that takes aim at the president: YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT (F— Donald Trump).”

Outside the TD Bank across from City Hall, someone brought out a basketball hoop and got a full game going.

Meanwhile, the National Guard was stationed on a ramp to I-676 near the Art Museum, with garbage trucks blocking entrances as demonstrators passed. This is the same location where several police cars were set ablaze last week.

Thousands of protesters who had marched north on Broad then made their way west on Spring Garden, with neighbors along the corridor blasting music and cheering on those in the streets.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke to some of the protesters at City Hall about 3 p.m.

“The narrative is not only around reform, but around transparency and accountability,” Outlaw said of the protesters’ demands. “And how else for us to know, as leadership here in the city, what the community wants, and the type of service they want us to provide, if we’re not here to listen directly to the people?”

As the Art Museum protest started to wrap up, a demonstration at the Octavius Catto monument outside City Hall, organized by the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi, an African American fraternity, started at 3 p.m.

Thousands gathered in the area surrounding the large sculpture of the 19th-century Black educator and civil rights activist. Demonstrators held up black posters that read, “I am Ahmaud Arbery” and “I am Eric Garner” — as a trombone player belted out a song.

Marion Wilson, a Omega Psi Phi member, said now is the most necessary time for people to be speaking out about racial injustice.

“If you sense oppression being handed down to the people, then it’s our jobs to voice our opinions, to go to the next level, to talk to them,” Wilson said. “And if they don’t want to listen, we make enough noise until they lift up the blinds.”

From the Catto statue, protesters marched to the African American Museum of Philadelphia at Seventh and Arch streets. Former Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins was seen marching east on Market Street with the group.

As the demonstrators arrived at the African American museum, people incarcerated at the Federal Detention Center across the street started banging on the windows. Speakers at the museum included City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

Jenkins spoke about the ways that the United States has long ignored the cries of Black communities.

“We’ve continued on our path towards normalcy, with slow, small steps towards change,” Jenkins said. “But I think the people have made themselves clear that right now is when we want that change.”

The Art Museum protest — The “Justice for George Floyd! March Against Racist Police Brutality & Repression of Protest” — was organized by the Philly chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The Facebook event description said the group was demanding justice for “George Floyd and all victims of racist police and vigilante violence, including Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and so many others.”

It also singled out local Philadelphia officials and aggressive police action during this past week of protests, including the use of tear gas on protesters on I-676. In the event description, organizers are demanding the resignation of Police Commissioner Outlaw, and calling on Mayor Jim Kenney and the City Council to defund and demilitarize the Police Department. Organizers also are requesting that Gov. Tom Wolf withdraw the National Guard from the city.

A diverse crowd began assembling outside the museum before noon. Shortly after noon, there was minimal police presence, with almost everyone wearing a mask.

A group of volunteers was registering people to vote. Each time someone was registered, the crowd cheered.

Compared to last Saturday’s protests, the crowd this week was much larger.

Speakers at the protests, one from the Philadelphia Socialist Alliance, said, “It’s not this movement that caused chaos, it’s 400 years of racism.” Philadelphia Socialist Alliance was one of the main organizers of Saturday’s Art Museum protest, and plenty of Democratic Socialists of America flags were seen in the crowd, in addition to Black Lives Matter signs.

Messaging at the demonstration discussed the two routes forward from the protests: focusing on electoral politics, or staying in the street to make the country ungovernable.

“This is not a riot. This is a rebellion,” one organizer said to the crowd.

Speakers also called on City Council to “pass a budget for the people,” focused on funding for health care, libraries and child care.

Plenty of protesters were distributing mutual aid resources to other participants, from water and face masks to sunscreen.

Medics and first aid workers were also on scene, along with more protesters wearing goggles and other face protections out of fear of tear gas and other projectile use.