Philadelphia masjids said Ramadan will be significantly altered this year because of the coronairus pandemic.
As one of Islam’s most sacred observances, Ramadan includes nightly communal prayers and meals for an entire month. But for some, those rituals will look different this year.
“All of this is unprecedented. This is totally unprecedented,” said Imam Idris Abdul-Zahir of Masjidullah. “We are going into our holy book, the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad to look for answers. We have the answers.”
Depending on the masjid, the answers have come in different ways.
Masjidullah decided to close its doors to for worship services earlier this month but has remained open for grocery distribution and lunch meals for youth. For Ramadan Abdul-Zahir said the masjid will continue to be closed but that some of the Iftars (breaking of the fast) will be hosted virtually. As for the Tarawih prayer, he said there is no obligation to practice that communally and that Prophet Muhammad made that prayer individually, so the changes they are having to make in the midst of the pandemic are not exactly a departure from Ramadan rituals.
“For the evening meals, we are going to do a couple together online…and also for the evening prayers we are going to give people instructions how they can do it at home,” he said. “In our religion, it’s not an obligatory prayer, it’s a sunna or an extra prayer – something the prophet did. When he prayed it, he prayed it at home. Later generations decided to do it at the masjid to have unity. We are just going back to what the Prophet Muhammad did.”
Imam Suetwedien Muhammad of Masjid Muhammad said it will be open for all Ramadan meals and prayers. The masjid has remained open throughout the month, as Imam Muhammad has maintained that houses of worship should not be closed.
“We are definitely going against the grain,” Muhammad said. “You see they are opening back up the liquor stores and everything else. I think they’ve messed up defining what is essential and what is non-essential. The prayer is very essential, the masjids are very essential, the churches are very essential.
“We are doing a full schedule. We are still going to be doing [tarawih] prayers every night and feeding of the people all 30 days. And reading of the Quran — people will come in and read the 30 parts of the Quran. Every night, they will come and read their part of the 30 for the day. We do that as well.”
Muhammad said he didn’t agree with the notion that worshipers could take care of their obligations outside the masjid, because of the spiritual support that it provides.
“This is our opportunity to serve humanity, this is our opportunity and our time to benefit the community through prayer and all kinds of social services,” he said. “People are still going to the supermarkets, they are going to Walmart, they are going to Wawa, then why can’t they go to the prayer place? If they can go to the wine and spirits store, then why can’t they go to prayer? That’s all black people have is God – it’s the backbone of our life. It’s the only reason we are able to survive this mess they keep throwing at us.”
Because of the canceled the communal Iftars and evening prayers, some masjids are coordinating to deliver the Iftar meal to families in need.
Masjid Al- Wasatiyah, a diverse masjid that is predominately West African, along with the Philadelphia Masjid, the United Muslim Masjid, the Islamic Family Center on Lancaster Avenue and Masjid Al Jamia are partnering with the Islamic education program QARI to do a daily delivery of 200 hot meals across the city.
“We are coordinating these efforts, so the spirit of Ramadan will still exist but with different application,” said Imam Kenneth Pilgrim Nurridin of the Philadelphia Masjid.
He said the masjid remains open for the five daily prayers and the Friday Jummah but that they are not hosting Iftars or the Tarawih .
“It’s going to be different and unique but it’s going to let people see their relationship with God has to be on a personal level. It can’t just be in the community,” Nurridin said. “We will appreciate what Ramadan should bring out of us and that’s a closer relationship with God. That’s the main point of Ramadan because we are fasting for the sake of God. When conditions require you to be different, then you appreciate what you have.”
Qasim Rashad, Amir of UMM, said they are encouraging families to bring their own bag if they want to participate in a “scaled down” version of Ramadan outside but will not prepare or serve food. He described the effort as a far cry from their usual scene, which could see up to 75 people a night during Ramadan.
“We have such a communal experience during Ramadan. It’s a little different than [Easter] Sunday or Christmas because those are one day, this is something we come together 29 to 30 days out of the month,” said Rashad. “We go Iftar hopping — every family is cooking something good, people go house to house, mosque to mosque. It was almost competitive in how elaborate it could get – everybody is trying to put their best foot forward to feed a meal that’s memorable.”
Rashad said followers are “trying to look for the silver lining,” and that he has already realized one, personally.
“I’m just looking forward to being in the home with the family breaking the fast,” he said. “A lot of Muslims are looking for a rediscovery of their own faith.
“We are going to be relying on ourselves more,” he added. “We are not trying to wallow in any sense of negativity and so we are looking at it as an opportunity to rediscover our faith.”
The citywide celebration of Eid Al-Sitr (the first Islamic holiday after the month of Ramadan) that drew 15,000 people from across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond last year, has also been cancelled.
Organizer Salima Suswell said it was a “tough decision.”
“It’s a loss because the aspect of communal gathering is of utmost importance and practice for Muslims during Ramadan and Eid,” Suswell said. “But we have designed an alternative program where we will deliver Eid dinner and Eid baskets to families locally. We are [following] the message of the Quran which is to seek patience through prayer.”
