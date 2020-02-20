Margaret Palmer, one of the first African American teachers in the Neshaminy School District, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was 85.
She was born on May 7, 1934 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Thomas and Rosetta White. She was the only girl of seven children. She attended elementary school in Columbia.
She later moved to Philadelphia to live with her aunt and uncle, the Rev. William Patterson and Elizabeth Patterson who raised her as their own. Palmer attended Gillespie Junior High School and graduated from Kensington High School.
In 1953, Palmer enrolled in Cheyney State College, where she studied elementary education. In 1957, when few African American women had the opportunity to attain degrees, she received a bachelor’s degree in education. Palmer went on to attain a master's degree in education from Beaver College (known today as Arcadia University).
Palmer taught first grade for 38 years at the Walter S. Miller School in Levittown. She was an award-winning educator. She dedicated 42 years to educating children and retired in 1998.
Retirement allowed Palmer to devote her full time to family, community and faith service. Her early Christian training began in her childhood years as a member of Morris Brown A.M.E. Church with her family. She joined St. Barnabas Church in 1960, where she taught Sunday school teacher and was a member of the choir.
She met Cornelius Palmer through mutual friends and they were married in 1965. They resided in her parents’ home in Germantown, where they welcomed their only daughter, Kristina D. Palmer.
In 1979, the family moved into their own home in East Mount Airy. While caring for her family, Palmer committed her time to many other passions such as gardening, volunteering for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, teaching adults to read and working with various committees at St. Luke’s Church and TWIGS, Inc.
Palmer dedicated countless hours to church service. In 1960, she became a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Throughout her tenure, she held various leadership roles, including president of the St. Cecilia's Choir, president of St. Cecilia's Guild, and member of the Friends of Music and the Altar Guild. In her work with the Sunday school, she served as the Youth Fellowship leader. Palmer directed the Vacation Bible School for seven years. She served as the director of the bible school program for more than 25 years, where she created a breakfast and lunch program for children.
As a member of the Episcopal Church Women, Palmer helped to prepare backpacks and school supplies for distribution to the children at the Wister School and the surrounding community. As the chair of the Evangelism Committee, she helped lead the activities for the church's homecoming weekend, including Family Fun Day at Belmont Mansion, community events on the church's grounds, and family brunch after the Sunday service. Her participation at St. Luke's Church also included membership in the Vestry, Altar Guild Flower Committee and St. Fiacre's Guild.
In 1975, Palmer became a member of the Philadelphia Chapter of TWIGS, Inc., an organization that promoted strength, growth and life among African-American families. She served as chapter president for two terms and went on to serve as national president.
Palmer was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Iota Tau Omega Chapter. She served on AKA's Ascend Committee for Teenage Girls and was a top fundraiser for the chapter's scholarship campaign.
She was devoted mother to her daughter, Kristina and grandmother to Jordan W. Thomas.
She loved to travel and frequently accompanied her grandson on his travels across the United States and internationally. During this time, she traveled through four continents.
Throughout her life, Palmer was devoted to many, including her family and godchildren. She regularly visited or ran errands for homebound family and friends.
"Aunt Margaret was a true race woman who valiantly defied so many racist and sexist challenges that many from her generation faced,” her cousin, Aishah Shahidah Simmon said in a tribute.
“Her defiance is a testament to the commitment of the community of elders who raised her. Margaret passed this legacy on to all of her descendants through bloodlines and spirit kinship. May the circle be unbroken."
In addition to her daughter and grandson, she is survived by: her brother, Donald A. White and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5421 Germantown Ave. Burial is private.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.