Walter Thomas Pack Jr.

Cadet candidate Walter Thomas Pack, Jr., of Philadelphia, gets a goodbye hug from his mother Kathy as she drops him off on Monday at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. The Army is welcoming more than 1,200 candidates from every state. Candidates will be tested for the novel coronavirus immediately upon arrival, wear masks, and practice social distancing. — AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

West Point's New Class

