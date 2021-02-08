People from around the city came out to pay their final respects to Hall of Fame basketball coach John Chaney in a public viewing at the Liacouras Center on Monday.
Chaney, one of the most respected coaches in college basketball, died on Jan. 29 following a short illness.
He leaves a tremendous legacy in the Philadelphia basketball community. Chaney led Temple’s basketball program for 24 years and guided the Owls to 23 postseason appearances, including 17 trips to the NCAA Tournament and five appearances in the Final Eight (1988, 1991, 1993, 1999 and 2001).
Chaney was twice named the National Division I coach of the year, and his 1987-88 team ended the season ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Lynard Stewart played for the Owls from 1994-98. Stewart played on four NCAA tournament teams under Chaney. He’s been impressed with the overall reaction from the public and the media to his passing.
“I think we all show the effects of who he was,” Stewart said. “You’ve seen how the world has reacted and the impact that he has on the entire world as a person and as a coach.
“The responses that we’re getting from what we’ve been doing — the stories have been amazing that are coming out.
“He lived a great life. We can only wish to be as impactful as he was in the world and in the community. So it’s going to be a great loss to us all, as we all know, but it’s our jobs to continue to do the things that he taught us and to teach the youth and other people about who he was and what he stood for.”
Eddie Hurtt was inspired by Chaney in coaching and working with young people in basketball. Hurtt has coached in the Sonny Hill League. He also has a youth basketball program in North Philadelphia that has produced several Temple players over the years.
“John Chaney was a wonderful coach, father figure and teacher as well,” said Hurtt, who was named the 76ers Jr. NBA Coach of the Year. “He gave a lot of my kids in my program which is the YWT Basketball [Program], guys like Alex Wesby, Mark Tyndale and Tyreek Byard. Those were some of my guys who came through the [Temple] program.”
Prior to Chaney arriving at Temple, he spent 10 years (1972-1982) as head coach at Cheyney State College (now Cheyney University). Hs teams compiled a 225-59 record, appeared in eight national championship tournaments and captured an NCAA Division II championship in 1978. Lewis Fields played on a couple of Chaney’s early teams at Cheyney. Fields remembers how much Chaney helped him as a player.
“Coach Chaney was a visionary,” Fields said. “He was more than a coach. He coached the 1973-74 team I played for. He gave us a direction in life. For me, he taught me how to be a point guard. A point guard that not only shoots, but to be a leader on the floor and become a coach on the floor.”
Chaney climbed the ladder in the coaching profession. He started his coaching career at Sayre Junior High School, where his teams won 59 of 68 games. He then moved up a level to Simon Gratz High School, where he turned a struggling 1-17 team into a perennial winner.
Chaney was also a terrific basketball player. He played at Ben Franklin High School where he was named Most Valuable Player in the Public League. He played college basketball at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was named an NAIA All-American and MVP in the 1953 NAIA championships.
Following his college career, he starred in the Eastern Basketball League. He was named all-pro six times and earned the league’s MVP award in 1959 and 1960.
Randy Monroe, who starred at Roman Catholic and Cheyney University, is now an assistant basketball coach at Jefferson University. Monroe said Chaney made strong impact on the game while helping a lot of young people succeed in life.
“You talk about a person who was larger than life and just truly cared about people no matter if they played basketball or if they were just young people coming up. He wanted to see young people excel.”
