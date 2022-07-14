SEPTA service had resumed Thursday afternoon after a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times on a subway platform in Center City, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The shooting was at the Market-Frankford Line’s 15th Street Station at 12:24 p.m. after two men got into an argument on the eastbound platform.
Police said the argument escalated and both men reached for weapons. There was only one victim in the incident.
Police said the man was in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital after he was shot in the chest, stomach and right hand.
A weapon was recovered on the scene underneath the victim’s body, but it is unknown at this time to whom that weapon belonged.
As of Tribune presstime, the shooter fled the scene and is at large, police said. However, the shooter was with another person who was in police custody for questioning. None of the parties involved in the shooting were identified.
SEPTA resumed normal boarding times about two hours after the incident, but all Market-Frankford trains were initially bypassing the 15th Street Station due to police activity. All trains between 8th Street and 13th Street were boarding from the westbound platforms.
Routes 17, 32, 33, 44, 48, 124 and 125 were affected, according to SEPTA.
According to news reports, SEPTA police officers were on patrol in the station area at the time of the shooting. They were among the first to respond and provided aid to the victim before he was transported to the hospital.
The Market-Frankford Line is one of SEPTA’s busiest transit lines. It carries about 171,000 riders on an average weekday.
