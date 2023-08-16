outlaw

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said there will be a full investigation following the officer-involved shooting of a driver -- who had two weapons near him when police approached him Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

It was previously reported that Eddie Irizarry, the driver who was fatally shot by a police officer Monday was standing outside his vehicle and may have lunged at an officer before he was shot. But, a review of police body cam, shows that Irizarry remained inside the car, during the Kensington incident, according to a police update.

Irizarry's family is demanding to see video from the officers' body-worn-cameras, for themselves. 

