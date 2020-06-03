A North Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison for anonymously threatening on social media to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia.

Joseph Cecil Vandevere, 53, of Black Mountain, had faced a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison after a federal jury in Asheville, North Carolina, convicted him in December of interstate communication of a threat to injure a person.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. also sentenced Vandevere to a year of supervised release after his prison term, said Lia Bantavani, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Vandevere will report to prison at a date to be determined, according to Bantavani, who said sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 10 to 16 months.

The North Carolinian was charged last June in connection with a tweet directed at candidate Qasim Rashid. The March 2018 tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”

Rashid posted a screenshot of the threatening tweet and reported it to the FBI.

The judge also ordered Vandevere to pay $224 in restitution to Rashid.

Rashid didn’t express support for a prison sentence but said he had urged the court to fine Vandevere $250,000, the statutory maximum, to “send the strongest message that there are material consequences for this kind of violent behavior.”