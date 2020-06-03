A North Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison for anonymously threatening on social media to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia.
Joseph Cecil Vandevere, 53, of Black Mountain, had faced a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison after a federal jury in Asheville, North Carolina, convicted him in December of interstate communication of a threat to injure a person.
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. also sentenced Vandevere to a year of supervised release after his prison term, said Lia Bantavani, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of North Carolina.
Vandevere will report to prison at a date to be determined, according to Bantavani, who said sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 10 to 16 months.
The North Carolinian was charged last June in connection with a tweet directed at candidate Qasim Rashid. The March 2018 tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”
Rashid posted a screenshot of the threatening tweet and reported it to the FBI.
The judge also ordered Vandevere to pay $224 in restitution to Rashid.
Rashid didn’t express support for a prison sentence but said he had urged the court to fine Vandevere $250,000, the statutory maximum, to “send the strongest message that there are material consequences for this kind of violent behavior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.