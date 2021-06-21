NORRISTOWN — A 40-year-old Philadelphia man was charged last week with murdering another man in a hotel room in King of Prussia.
Jonathan Tunnell was arrested by U.S. marshalls near the Philadelphia airport on Wednesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas Nolan said in a statement.
Tunnell was charged with first-, second and third-degree murder in the shooting death of Henry Palmen, 35, on June 14, the statement said.
Steele said the slaying "appears to have happened during a drug deal gone bad.”
Upper Merion police found the victim dead at the Fairfield Inn after a maintenance man reported a suspected overdose victim in one of the rooms.
Dr. Erica Williams, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, conducted an autopsy and determined that Palmen died of a gunshot wound to the head from close range.
Upper Merion police and Montgomery County detectives jointly investigated the homicide. Tunnell had been wanted for parole and probation violations after he was released from incarceration last August, Steele said.
Tunnell was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Maruszczak. Bail is not available for a first-degree murder charge, and the defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
