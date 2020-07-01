The organizers of rap mogul Jay-Z’s Made in America Music Festival have canceled this year’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway event.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country,” announced Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s company, on the event’s website and social media Wednesday afternoon.

This year’s Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5-6, but will be rescheduled for Labor Day weekend 2021. Festival organizers are working with Philadelphia officials, the site says.

“We look forward to working alongside the Mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year,” according to the site.

“Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for next year, and we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available, via our website and social media. If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one,” organizers state.

The two-day music festival has brought millions of music lovers to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway every year since 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.