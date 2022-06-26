Looking and listening to her today, no one would guess all the obstacles she had to deal with growing up.
Natalie McIntyre of Canton, Ohio, remembers, “I was picked on a lot at school. I was tall, thin, and I had a lot of hair that I didn’t know what to do with. I really wanted to fit in but that never really happened. So I think that’s what made me really want to be somebody someday.”
And so she has. Today we know her as the multi-talented Macy Gray, a renowned artist, actor and activist who has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. A five-time Grammy Nominee, in 2000 she received the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance.
Shes also received two BRIT Awards. And her latest album, “The Reset” and debuting the writing talents of her own band, dubbed The California Jet Club, is due for release on July 8.
Some of the songs from that album, as well as other Macy Gray favorites, will be heard on Monday, June 27, at City Winery, 990 Filbert St., at 6 and 9:30 PM.
So, true to her word and her wishes, Macy Gray – a name she saw on a mailbox one day and adopted it as her own — has definitely become somebody!
“I originally planned on becoming a writer,” says Gray. But while attending the University of California studying scriptwriting, she agreed to write songs for a friend. A little later she found herself becoming more interested in writing songs than writing scripts.
“I figured I might need a stage name one day, and I liked the sound of Macy Gray,” she explains.
“I started forming bands and writing songs just for fun, but then I really got into it. And while performing at a club in Los Angeles, a music exec heard her, helped her make a demo for Atlantic Records, and soon she was signed to the label.
And not long after that, she found herself, headed for musical stardom. “I never dreamed all this would happen to me but I certainly hoped it would. After all, getting the fame I always wanted when I was 28-years-old was truly surprising. I’d been married, I had three kids, and I wasn’t expecting it. But there it was.”
And speaking of kids, Gray doesn’t believe any of her children plan on following in her footsteps, since they all have interests of their own. But she says, “for anybody who would like to be in this business, I would just say to follow your heart. Stay with it. If you think you can make it, then go for it. You have to love it more than life itself.”
And Gray says she certainly does, although it’s a difficult business.
“Because I do a lot of traveling, the thing I look forward to the most when I’m home is sleeping,” she says with a chuckle. “I just come home and collapse. And it feels very, very good.”
Tickets are available at the door, or online at citywinery.com
