Lula Dillard, a dental hygienist, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was 90.
She was born on May 2, 1929 in South Carolina. She was raised in Philadelphia where she graduated from John Bartram High School. She graduated from Thomas W. Evans School of Oral Hygiene of the University of Pennsylvania in 1960.
Dillard was one of the longest practicing African American registered dental hygienists in the state. She practiced for nearly 50 years before retiring around 2010. She touched many lives through her work at Comprehensive (Marcus Foster) Health Center, University of Pennsylvania Dental School and Delaware Valley Community Health Center on Fairmount Avenue.
Deaconess Dillard was a member of Mt. Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church, 42nd and Wallace St. since 1961. She became the official mother of the church in 2015. Dillard served as chaperone to the Junior Choir and leader of the Epaphras Prayer Ministry.
She is survived by: her husband of 66 years, Deacon William Dillard Jr.; children; Renee (Ellis) Warring, Malcolm (Rosa) Dillard and Camille Dillard; daughter-in-law, Constance Dillard; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Feb. 22 at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, 5600 W. Girard Ave. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Burial is Rolling Green Memorial Park.
Terry Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
