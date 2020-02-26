The Lov’n My Curves fashion show featured local plus-size designers, boutique collections and national retailers. Curvy ladies and big and tall gentlemen strutted their stuff down the runway wearing designs from Motiff, Proud Muslimah, Mylk and Honey Clothier and more. It also featured actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s latest T-shirt line that features the word “VOTE” with the letter “o” represented by a woman with an Afro. The show also served as a launch party for celebrity designer Lisa Raye’s PZI Jeans. — TRIBUNE PHOTOS/JAMYRA PERRY

