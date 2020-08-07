ABBEVILLE, La. — Prosecutors in Louisiana have agreed to release a Black veteran serving a life sentence in prison without parole over a $30 marijuana sale, according to his defense attorneys.

The decision reached Thursday in Vermilion Parish will allow Derek Harris to be freed after nine years in state prison, news outlets reported.

Harris was convicted under Louisiana’s habitual offender law after selling less than a gram of marijuana to an undercover agent in 2008, news outlets have reported. He had prior nonviolent convictions for theft and drug-related offenses, records showed.

At Harris’ initial sentencing in 2012, a judge suggested he receive a 15-year sentence instead of the 30-year maximum. But Vermilion Parish prosecutors invoked the habitual offender law, and the judge changed course, saying he had no choice but to sentence Harris to the maximum time, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate said.

The Louisiana Supreme Court granted Harris a new hearing last month, and his legal team argued that his first attorney failed him by not challenging the sentence.

The district attorney’s office agreed Thursday that Harris received ineffective assistance of counsel, according to Cormac Boyle, an attorney with the Promise of Justice Initiative who represented Harris. He was resentenced to 9 years, which he already served, according to a statement from the organization.

Boyle said Harris was set to be released and would move to be near family in Kentucky.

The attorney added that it was time to rethink how Louisiana uses its habitual offender law, arguing it disproportionately affects Black defendants.

“While in theory such a law may be fine, in practice it perpetuates and exposes some of the worst aspects of the criminal justice system,” The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate quoted Boyle as saying.

Harris’ pending release comes about two years after another inmate was freed in a similar case in Louisiana.

Bernard Noble was about half way through a 13-year sentence for marijuana possession when his prison term was cut. In 2016, the New Orleans Advocate reported that Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office agreed to reduce Noble’s prison term to eight years.

Noble, a father of seven, became a national poster child for marijuana sentencing reform after Cannizzaro’s office invoked the state’s habitual-offender law in the case and the state Supreme Court refused to allow a lower sentence.

In 2015, the state enacted a bill to reduce the maximum sentence for marijuana possession, bringing its laws more in line with the national average. On a fourth conviction, the maximum became eight years, down from 20. But the law did not apply retroactively, according to a Marshall Project article.

His 2018 release from prison at the age 51 marked the end of a high-profile legal journey that started in 2010, when Noble was arrested while biking in New Orleans, where he was visiting family. Police said they found about three grams of marijuana in his possession, The Marshall Project reported.

Noble, who had previous convictions for drug possession, was sentenced in 2011 to 13 years of hard labor, without the possibility of parole, under Louisiana’s “habitual offender” law.

”I really felt special, seeing my family and everyone waiting for me,” Noble told The Marshall Project after he walked out of Bossier Parish Medium Security Prison and was greeted by his mother, sister, and other family members.