NEW ORLEANS — A white lawyer who defended black civil rights activists at the height of the movement in Louisiana, often weathering threats to his own life, has died.
Richard Barry Sobol died March 24 at his home in Sebastopol, California, of aspiration pneumonia, stemming from radiation treatment for squamous cell carcinoma found in a lymph node in his neck, his wife, Anne Sobol, told The Associated Press in an email. He was 82.
Sobol’s career included groundbreaking litigation involving desegregation of schools, employment discrimination against minorities and women, electing blacks to public office and a criminal case that led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to a trial by jury in state criminal cases.
Gary Duncan, the subject of that case, said he’s still at a loss for words after hearing of Sobol’s death.
“When he passed away, I lost part of myself,” Duncan said in a telephone interview from his home in Harvey, Louisiana. “He was one of the greatest people in the world.”
Duncan said Sobol treated him like a son and his death is a “great loss” to the world.
“He was dedicated for what he was doing,” Duncan said. “There was no money involved really but he had a belief that everybody should have equal rights. He represented a lot of people in Louisiana and was threatened everywhere he went but he didn’t let that get in his way. He was a strong man to be able to do that.”
Duncan said Sobol was jailed for representing him but that didn’t stop him.
Sobol arrived in Louisiana in 1966 as a volunteer for the Lawyers Constitutional Defense Committee. In a 2016 piece about his work for the LCDC that appears in Kent Spriggs’ Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers: Reflections from the Deep South 1964-1980, Sobol said that assignment saw him enter “a new world from which I have never returned.”
Sobol left Louisiana in 1968 shortly after the Duncan decision, and returned to Washington to practice law. After teaching law in Michiganf for several years, he founded a civil rights law firm in 1974 and later returned to Louisiana.
A book about the Duncan case is expected this summer and a documentary is in the works, Anne Sobol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.