Louise D. Clement-Hoff, a renowned artist and educator, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was 93.
She was born on June 4, 1926 in Philadelphia. She was the seventh of eight children born to the late Eva A. Ulett and John G. Ulett.
During her childhood, Clement-Hoff attended the Philadelphia public schools of John L. Claghorn and William Penn High School. She excelled in school and always knew she was going to be an artist.
After studies at the School of Industrial Arts, Clement-Hoff enrolled at the Philadelphia College of Art, now the University of the Arts, where she received her bachelor of fine arts degree. She broadened her development at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and the Barnes Foundation, previously located in Merion.
Clement-Hoff’s teaching career included 18 years of figure drawing classes at Woodmere Art Museum; figure drawing, still life composition and painting at Philadelphia’s Hussian School of Art and more than 64 years of painting, sculpture and drawing at the Samuel S. Fleisher Art Memorial in Philadelphia. She taught oil painting to the parents of students enrolled in Fleisher's Saturday Young Artists Program.
Clement-Hoff previously served as an adjunct professor of art at West Chester University. She was honored with an retrospective exhibition that surveyed 20 years of work at West Chester University's McKinney Gallery in 1998, a Fred and Naomi Hazell Faculty Fellowship and inclusion in the Senior Arts Initiative at Woodmere Art Museum. Clement-Hoff also had a large exhibition of her oil paintings, pastels and drawings shown at the Atlantic City Art Center in 2000 as well as the Hahn Gallery.
Clement-Hoff's paintings have been exhibited throughout the Delaware Valley and can be seen in private collections in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, DC. and San Francisco.
On June 16, 2015, she was presented with the Samuel S. Fleisher Founders Award and citation from Mayor Michael Nutter.
"In my figurative work I strive to embody the power of imaginative naturalism with sculptural form," she said.
"My focus is on that which is encapsulated in the human spirit of woman, as well as man. My search goes beyond the facade of ideal proportion, the surface - to unearth and bring life a universal quality."
"For me still-life is nature rampantly alive with dynamics of color, light and shade and nature morté. There elements intertwine, creating rhythms with affect our thoughts and heighten the feeling of aliveness," Clement-Hoff continued.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Ulett Clement and siblings, Rudolph Williams, Harold Williams, Clifford Williams, Mildred Urqhart and Gladys G. Harrison.
She is survived by: her children, Gina Louise and Geri Georgette; grandsons, Julian Clement, Cason Celious and Casey Celious; siblings, Marjorie E. Blake, Vernell L. Walden and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Feb. 8 at Milestone Events, 600 E. Market St., West Chester. Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. handled the arrangements.
