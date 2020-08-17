NEW YORK — Maya Rudolph’s former “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels was one of many friends who texted her as soon as former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

“He sent me a GIF of myself, as Kamala, in sunglasses, sipping a cocktail and saying, ‘Oh no.’ That really made me laugh,” Rudolph said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Does it mean she’ll return to the show to do her famous impression?

“Over the years, I’ve had to watch people come back and forth, but I’ve never been in a position like Alec Baldwin — who doesn’t even work there but is there every week,” she said. “I don’t know what this means. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen — nor does anybody else.”

Rudolph added that her phone “blew up” following the announcement, and said she thought for a second, “Is it my birthday again?”

Rudolph played the senator throughout the Democratic presidential debates — and it was a portrayal that even Harris couldn’t be mad at.

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in October, Harris said she grew up watching the sketch comedy show, so when she saw Rudolph’s impersonation, she was a bit overwhelmed.

“But I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on ‘SNL,’” Harris said at the time.

Rudolph is nominated for three Emmy awards this year, one of course for her portrayal of Harris, but also for her work on NBC’s “The Good Place” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

“It’s pretty insane. And I think there’s a collective excitement about this,” she said of Harris being on the ticket. “It’s a spot of positivity and hope and some good news, so it feels nice to be associated with that. But I also feel like such a lazy cheater, because I didn’t do anything. I’m not running. I don’t have to do anything but be the same fool I was. She’s doing all the hard work.”