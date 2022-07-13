Chaplain Crawford Clark is offering a shoulder to lean on for both staff and residents at the Masonic Village in Lafayette Hill.
Clark has been their chaplain for nearly five years and he is delivering more than words of hope and sharing the gospel.
“I like to see people grow,” said Clark. “ I know my calling, and my calling is to people and that's why I don't have any problem interacting, it doesn't matter who they are.”
Clark is described as a man who takes the time to genuinely get to know those around him and doesn’t hesitate to aid anyone who is in need.
“He always has positive things to say to the residents. Not only does he see the residents, but he's got relationships with staff." said Angela Hurst, director of recreation Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill. "Sometimes we're all going through stuff and Pastor Clark will stop in and check on us. The residents love him. He is a good person with a good heart.”
On Fridays he leads bible study, and has Sunday service in the afternoon at the Lafayette Hill Masonic Village. When Clark isn’t pastoring at Masonic Village, he’s preaching the words of the Bible at Roxborough Presbyterian Church.
“Pastor Clark has made a huge impact,” said Hurst “After the passing of our previous pastor, Clark came in and took off from there. He goes to visit residents, just to check in and see how they are doing and to provide counsel for whatever issues they're having."
The Masonic Village offers retirement living, personal care to comfort those in need of personal assistance and nursing services.
Clark has been in ministry for 38 years. He embarked on this path at the age of 22 and credits his experience in human relations for motivating him to write his first book about solving workplace conflict but from a Christian perspective.
When asked about his love for seniors, Crawford explained how an opportunity 20 years ago sparked his interest and love for being around them.
“I was an interim pastor at a small church up in West Oak Lane. It was older people and I went there to speak." Clark said. "And they actually asked if I could just be the only one that would come. And so while I was there, I just started having a love toward seniors. And I think that is what created within me the capacity to want to be around them, and that was probably the core motivation for applying for the job here.”
As Clark reminisces on his past experiences he shares that people are at the heart of everything he does.
“It all fits together. Serving people. I mean, whether I’m counseling premarital couples who are millennials, whether it's an older person." Clark said. "A person that's 90 years old and stuck in a bed, whether it's somebody with autism, they're all people. And I think for me, I can fit in all those environments because I know my calling is to people.”
In addition to his book on workplace matters, Clark has written books on marriage and relationships, providing insight on the role that faith plays in both.
His third and most recent book about parenting special needs children is a personal one for him. The book is titled “Called According to His Purpose – A Journey in the World of Parenting Special Needs Children,” and is about his and his wife’s journey with their two special needs children. The couple have a daughter Danielle, 29, and a son, David, 26.
“I will say two basic things. I would say my faith overall is how I get through everything in life." Clark said. "I just believe that the issues that we deal with when we are able to apply our faith to it helps us get through it.”
When Clark isn’t dedicating his time to seniors and the people he loves or finding time to write books, he works with his wife in counseling other couples.
“We founded a ministry called With His Love Christian Ministries, which is a counseling ministry, and we've been counseling couples for 17 years. So that's the job that I do after my regular job,” Clark said.
Clark earned his doctorate in Christian marriage and family therapy, and a Master of Arts in religion. He is the founder and executive director of With His Love Christian Ministries in Philadelphia, and his latest book is available online where all books are sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.