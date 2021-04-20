Rev. James Buck Senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, community organizer
“[It’s] only a temporary moment of a sigh of relief because it seems as if for every three, four or five murders at the hands of law enforcement, unjustified, there may be one. It’s still along the lines of a justice delayed, justice denied kind of concept. But we are at a tipping point in society where there has to be some sort of sacrificial idea, a sacrificial act by where it cannot be justice as usual.”
— Samaria Bailey Tribune correspondent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.