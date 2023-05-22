Starting Tuesday, a group of Black mayors will come to Philadelphia to discuss their strategies and best practices to improve the number of city contracts for African-American companies.
The African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware is hosting the 3rd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. It will begin with a reception Tuesday at the African American Museum of Philadelphia, at 7th and Arch streets and will continue Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. with a mayors roundtable discussion at Channel 6-ABC offices at 4100 City Ave.
Regina Hairston, president and CEO of the African American Chamber, said the idea of the conference was birthed by a report she read about the dismal number of Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia.
According to a 2020 Center City District report based on U.S. Census Bureau data, there were 1.8 African American-owned businesses per 1,000 Black residents in Philadelphia, the lowest number of any major city on the East Coast.
“We came behind Boston, Washington, D.C, and Atlanta and I knew that the number was way too low for a city with such a diverse population as Philadelphia,” Hairston said. “So we decided to bring a group of mayors from across the country, who were doing some pretty innovative things in the area of increasing Black business use. We convened that conversation and it is streamed on all 6-ABC platforms and is all about what policies and investments that were being used in other cities, so we can take those best practices and use them here.”
The conference will focus on promoting Black entrepreneurship, business scalability and capacity building, along with addressing the racial wealth gap. It is being sponsored by TD Bank; 6-ABC; the African American Museum; Philadelphia Citizen, AT&T; Rivers Casino and Team Clean Inc.
To be sure, Hairston said, some of the takeaways from previous meetings were: setting up procurement goals for each city department; helping companies get necessary capital and bonding; breaking up business into smaller pieces; and shortening the time that businesses get paid.
The city of Philadelphia has been ranked as one of the more difficult cities to do business with, she said.
“What we’ve done over the last few years, is work closely with the Commerce Department to change that,” Hairston said. “We looked at changing pay times and we’ve looked at bonding, making sure that businesses get the support they need to provide it.”
In 2019, the city launched the Business Owners’ Bill of Rights, she said, which seeks to improve that ranking.
For instance, it calls for timely responses to inquiries; the right to receive guidance from Offices of Business Services on complex issues; and a supervisor’s review of a city employee’s decision.
According to Hairston, the Chamber also works closely with the PAGE (Philadelphia Anchors for Growth and Equity) program of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, which is headed by director Kenyatta James. PAGE seeks to help small minority business get contracts with the city’s “anchor institutions.”
Many of these institutions are major universities, hospitals and corporations that spend about $2 billion annually across several industries, according to the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia. But less than 12% of that is spent with Black- and brown-owned businesses.
According to the Economy League, increasing these numbers could help minority businesses grow, create jobs and build wealth in historically underserved communities.
The PAGE program was created with a grant from the Economic Development Agency and support from the Economy League, ImpactPHL and Investors Circle. The PAGE program’s Hurdle Fund uses grants to pay for requirements that anchor institutions have to do business with them, such as certifications, equipment or insurance.
“We work very closely with PAGE to ensure that they have businesses to compete for those opportunities,” Hairston said. “This event provides an important platform for mayors and Black leaders from across the country to discuss shared concerns, successes and challenges in closing the wealth gap, while working towards greater equity and capacity building for Black businesses.”
