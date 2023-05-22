African American Chamber

Regina Hairston is the president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

—TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Starting Tuesday, a group of Black mayors will come to Philadelphia to discuss their strategies and best practices to improve the number of city contracts for African-American companies.

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware is hosting the 3rd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. It will begin with a reception Tuesday at the African American Museum of Philadelphia, at 7th and Arch streets and will continue Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. with a mayors roundtable discussion at Channel 6-ABC offices at 4100 City Ave.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

