Lincoln University is one of 24 U.S. colleges and universities awarded a grant to expand its study-abroad capacity.

The Historically Black College and University will receive an IDEAS grant from the U.S. State Department’s Capacity Building program for U.S. Study Abroad. The university was selected from among 115 applicants.

“We are committed to continuing our support for U.S. colleges and universities as they build their study abroad capacity now, in anticipation of a strong return to U.S. student mobility in the future,” Marie Royce, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Educational Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

IDEAS grant recipients are encouraged to create, expand and diversify American student mobility overseas in support of U.S. foreign policy goals. Funding for the grant is provided by the U.S. government and supported in its implementation by World Learning.

Since the Office of International Programs was created in 1992, Lincoln students have studied abroad in more than 50 countries.

“Obtaining a passport is the critical requirement for anyone seeking travel, so we are excited to focus on this as a launch point for students going out into the world, finding their place, and making positive changes,” said Dafina Blacksher Diabate, director of Lincoln’s Office of International Programs.

“The endorsement from the Department of State is an honor and catalyst to continue Lincoln’s legacy,” she said.

Lincoln will use the grant to support the Global Opportunities to Advance the Lincoln Legacy (GOALL) program, which seeks to equip students with the skills, knowledge and experience to thrive in a globally connected world by bolstering education abroad opportunities.

The IDEAS funding will also be used to increase minority student access to study abroad by creating a faculty-led, cohort-based, short term study abroad program, supporting a new fellow position at the university to focus on study abroad advising and application management, and expanding the number of students obtaining a U.S. passport.

“This grant has energized our efforts,” said Terri Joseph, international student adviser of Lincoln’s Office of International Programs. “By expanding our staff to create a Study Abroad Fellow, we have grown our capacity to meet the needs of Lincoln students seeking to study abroad.”

Janet Mingo, who is the new Study Abroad Fellow at Lincoln, has spent years advising university students through a studying abroad provider prior to her new role.

An HBCU graduate who studied in Japan, Mingo said she is eager to continue to guide students in “accessing international experiences that will bolster their career or graduate school preparedness.”

“We have already started using the grant to expand outreach to promote study abroad and the response from students is inspiring,” Mingo said. “They are keen to plan their international journey now, so when the restrictions are lifted and it is safe enough to travel, they will be ready.”