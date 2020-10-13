Eagles fans can go back to games at Lincoln Financial Field, with no more than 7,500 people in the stadium including players, fans and staff.

As of last week, the state announced new guidelines saying large outdoor events with over 10,000 people can fill 15% of maximum occupancy, up to 7,500. Lincoln Financial Field seats up to 67,594.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley noted that the city agrees with the governor’s maximum capacity for outdoor events, and that the city cannot exceed 7,500 even for a large site like Lincoln Financial Field. He added that seats will be closed off with zip ties so that people can only get to the seats where they have tickets, and leaving plenty of space between household groups. He said outdoor events are safer than indoor events because there is much better ventilation.

Everyone going to see a game will have to wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking, unless they are younger than two. Bandanas or masks with valves, mesh, or holes will not be allowed. Farley said the Eagles organization will be enforcing the policies.

All transactions will be cashless. The gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff. There will still be no tailgating.

Two high schools move to virtual classes after students test positive

Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School in Philadelphia are moving to all-virtual classes through Oct. 26 after three students in two different grades tested positive for COVID-19.

The students were exposed to family members who tested positive, according to a letter from the school president and principal. The school is closed so the Philadelphia Health Department can do contact tracing, and the school president and principal say they expect anyone in their community to cooperate.

Council Rock High School North in Bucks County is also closed for the rest of the week and moving classes online because five students tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistance for renters with HIV who’ve lost income due to pandemic

Philadelphia’s Health Department announced it would pay for three to six months of financial assistance for renters with HIV who have lost income because of the pandemic.

The money comes from a federal program, and the city health department’s AIDS Activities Coordinating Office will oversee the grant money.

People can get grants totaling $2,500 to $5,000 and do not need to have tested positive for COVID-19 to apply. The program pays rent relief directly to landlords. People have to apply for the grants through an HIV medical case manager, which they can get through the health department’s AIDS Activities Coordinating Office if they don’t already have one.

It covers people who rent an apartment or house in Philadelphia, as well as Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties in New Jersey. But it does not include people who live in public housing or get any other kind of rental assistance like Housing Choice vouchers.

There is no application deadline and the funding will continue until the $1.5 million fund is spent.

As of 2018, nearly 20,000 people in Philadelphia live with HIV, according to a health department report from 2019.