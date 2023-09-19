The hustle and grind culture isn’t for everyone. The catch phrase often associated with a busy, workaholic lifestyle can be viewed positively and negatively. For some, it’s a motivational phrase that promotes ambition and a steadfast determination to achieve greatness (whatever that looks like). For others, it’s an excuse to put labor before rest.
For 24-year-old Ivorian-American artist Zeinab Diomande, otherwise referred to as Z the Rat by friends and admirers, hustle and grind is no match for relaxation and ease.
In their homecoming exhibit, “Wildest Dreams,” which is curated by Exhibitions Manager Chelsey Luster and on display at the Philadelphia Magic Gardens through Nov. 12, Diomande envisions leisure — not only for themselves, but for Black women, femmes, and nonbinary people.
“I’m really thinking about Black women doing nothing, having a moment to themselves where they could just exist,” says Diomande.
Entering the gallery space, visitors are greeted by the 21-piece exhibit showcasing a vibrant display of self-portraiture that utilizes magical surrealism to activate the background of the portraits; further creating dramatic backdrops for the solemn faced subjects depicted within them. Often portrayed sitting, resting, or lounging — each version of Diomande represents the stillness the artist yearns to see more Black women, femmes, and nonbinaries partake in.
“I think the whole idea of ‘being’ is not something that we’re often granted,” Diomande explains. “In my paintings, I’m like, okay, we have the right to ‘be.’”
“Wildest Dreams” is about Black women, femmes, and nonbinaries breaking away from the monolithic roles and expectations they’ve historically played: caretaker, nurturer, doer, activist, mother, and laborer. The exhibit follows the larger idea that rest for Black women is not a luxury, but a necessity. An idea revolutionized in “Rest Is Resistance” from activist and author Tricia Hersey, founder of the Nap Ministry.
“It’s just so exhausting to always be doing something. And especially when everybody expects you to be doing something all the time. That’s what I’m trying to do in my work, giving back to Black women, Black femmes, and nonbinaries, we need to ‘be’ for a second,” Diomande says.
Diomande’s elaborate portraits incorporate cartoon-like symbols and figures that evoke childlike nostalgia, as the artist seeks to reconcile with their teenage and childhood years. “I just tried to think about where I was as a child every time I created a piece.” Diomande says.
Diomande, who grew up in a turbulent family, finds solace in healing their inner child through art. As the firstborn daughter of two separated parents, Diomande used black and white drawing, as well as painting, to reinterpret the trauma they experienced in their youth. Diomande now views art as their first form of therapy, their escape from the turmoil.
“The work has to be playful,” Diomande shares. “Play was a big thing in my childhood — that was my escape.”
Diomande uses smiley faces to add a touch of playfulness to the portraits, despite the pensive and even somber expressions on the subjects’ faces. The smiley faces are a visual reminder not to take things, or themselves, too seriously. And to create from a place of healing.
In crafting their “Wildest Dreams,” Diomande inadvertently created a reality in which leisure and healing go hand-in-hand. Their hope is that those who visit the bright and psychedelic space are inspired to rest, and continue dreaming.
“Wildest Dreams” is on display at Philadelphia Magic Gardens now through Nov. 12. You can join the artist for a Tour & Talk on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Magic Gardens.
