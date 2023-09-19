The hustle and grind culture isn’t for everyone. The catch phrase often associated with a busy, workaholic lifestyle can be viewed positively and negatively. For some, it’s a motivational phrase that promotes ambition and a steadfast determination to achieve greatness (whatever that looks like). For others, it’s an excuse to put labor before rest.

For 24-year-old Ivorian-American artist Zeinab Diomande, otherwise referred to as Z the Rat by friends and admirers, hustle and grind is no match for relaxation and ease.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.