Family is very important to Yolanda Adams. It’s what got her into radio and what has made her successful.
Bringing her morning radio show back to the Philadelphia airwaves feels a bit like a family reunion and a homecoming rolled into one for the five-time Grammy-winning gospel artist.
Fans can tune into Philly’s Favor 100.7 FM to hear the Yolanda Adams Morning Show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
“A lot of people don’t realize that my first degree was in radio and TV journalism. I am literally born for this. The music career just took off and you know marriage and tours and all that and then my daughter started growing up, I’m like, ‘oh, wait a minute, she’s 3 years old.’ I got to figure out how I’m gonna be here with her,” Adams said.
The singer said she loved music but also wanted to see her daughter grow up.
“With music, I could tour 360 days a year, non-stop. I sincerely asked God to please give me something that would keep me home the majority of the week with my daughter so she would know that she’s loved,” Adams said.
God answered the gospel singer’s prayer and sent her an opportunity at Radio One. Opportunities are something that she doesn’t take lightly.
“I tell young people, there’s a reason you’re at Chick-fil-A, find out how they run their corporation because soon you’re going to be running your own corporation. You should never be in a place where you can’t learn something from anybody. I don’t care if it’s the man on the corner with a sign. Somebody has something to teach you, every moment of your life, and all you have to do is be open, available and listening,” Adams said.
The Grammy winner has taken her opportunities in radio to give herself a platform to spread a little positivity across the airwaves and said that has lead to her success.
“When you give people laughter through the radio, when you give them a sense of wow I’m a part of a family, folks come to you. Everybody wants to be included and everybody wants to feel as though they’re worth something,” she said.
It’s been almost five years since Adams has been heard on the radio in Philadelphia but she said it feels like she never left.
“Philly has been so loyal and so good to us, even when we went digital. We had lots of Philly numbers. No matter where we broadcasted from, we’ve never changed the format. We are still high energy, we’re still based on faith, family, friends and fun. Lots of fun,” she said. “It’s very informative because sometimes you know in the morning, people have either slept through the news or didn’t get the right type of slant on the news, catered to them.”
The morning radio show host said it’s important that her listeners feel included and heard, especially with all that’s going on in the world today and that’s what makes her show special.
“You gotta have those places where you can air out anything and that’s the one thing I think that people loved about the show, they could call in and if your opinion was different than ours we didn’t label you. We don’t see it your way, but we’re glad that you see it that way,” Adams said. “And I think especially in the climate that we just came through, we really need to smile, laugh get centered again, and really start loving each other again so this is the perfect time.”
