On May 4, an extraordinary father, husband, teacher, civic leader and musician became a centenarian. William Harding Page, born May 4, 1923, in Media, Pennsylvania, served his country with distinction in the United States Army in World War II. He also became a bona fide member of the esteemed Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated in 1986.

Page taught at the famously endowed Milton S. Hershey School for Orphan Boys in Hershey, PA., founded in 1909. He attended Antioch University Graduate School of Education, and received his master’s degree in Education.

