On May 4, an extraordinary father, husband, teacher, civic leader and musician became a centenarian. William Harding Page, born May 4, 1923, in Media, Pennsylvania, served his country with distinction in the United States Army in World War II. He also became a bona fide member of the esteemed Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated in 1986.
Page taught at the famously endowed Milton S. Hershey School for Orphan Boys in Hershey, PA., founded in 1909. He attended Antioch University Graduate School of Education, and received his master’s degree in Education.
As a block captain in the East Germantown area, Page was quickly recognized for his keen understanding of the civic process, his incisive communication skills, and became a respected go-to, action-oriented community advocate. His work resulted in several community improvements and upgrades.
Page is the loving father of five children; Kevin, Garrett, Glenn, Brian, and Carolyn. He is also the proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 6. He is a trusted confidante to many friends and associates.
Page is a devout man of faith and an ordained deacon at Salem Baptist Church of Abington. He achieved selection as a member of the Philadelphia Pops Orchestra Choir, performing for several years in the grand annual production of Handel’s “Messiah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.