When vials of Mielle Organics’ rosemary-mint hair oil started disappearing from store shelves this year, Black women who had come to rely on the product were appalled.

Social media sleuths quickly found that in December, influencer Alix Earle had shared with her nearly 5 million followers on TikTok that she had experienced “tremendous hair growth” while using the oil. Joining a wave of other influencers who had also started to endorse the product, Earle, who is white, added it to her Amazon storefront, where she earns a commission when her followers buy the items that she recommends.

The New York Times

