Although many governments are still advising against “nonessential” international travel, a host of popular destinations are beginning to ease their COVID-19 lockdown measures and border restrictions and are moving toward welcoming tourists back.
On July 1, the European Union announced it would reopen its external border to 15 countries outside of the bloc in a bid to boost its travel industry.
Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay are all included in the list, along with China, provided it agrees to lift restrictions on EU citizens.
However, the United States, which now has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, was not included.
“Travel bubbles” are also becoming more popular, with the likes of Fiji, Australia and New Zealand considering following the lead of Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, who have lifted restrictions for each other’s citizens.
If you’re one of many travelers eagerly awaiting news on where you can travel to this year, here’s a guide to the top destinations making plans to reopen, as well as some of those that are keeping their borders firmly closed for now.
Aruba
Aruba on Friday began allowing tourists from the U.S. to visit.
While it was previously suggested travelers would not be required to to take a COVID-19 test on arrival or prior to traveling, it seems this is no longer the case.
Like many other destinations, Aruba is giving visitors the option to either provide a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before their visit, or receive a test on arrival.
However, the cost of the test, which must be paid for in advance, is the responsibility of the traveler.
The island has also introduced mandatory insurance coverage, the Aruba Visitors Insurance, which will cover any expenses if visitors test positive for the virus during their trip.
Nonessential businesses — including shopping malls, cinemas, beauty salons, spas, saunas and restaurants — are now open.
In addition, the department of Public Health has introduced the “Aruba Health & Happiness Code,” a mandatory cleaning and hygiene certification program for all businesses related to tourism in the country.
Bali
Bali hopes to welcome tourists back by October, provided its infection rates stay low.
According to a statement from Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, secretary of the ministry, Yogyakarta, situated on the island of Java, is likely to reopen first, along with the Riau islands province.
All foreign nationals — except for diplomats, permanent residents and humanitarian workers — are currently banned from Indonesia, and anyone entering the island must undergo a swab test and provide a letter stating they are free of COVID-19.
It’s unclear what the entry requirements will be if restrictions are lifted later this year, or whether Bali will accept travelers from regions badly affected by the pandemic.
Barbados
Barbados has announced it will reopen its borders to international travelers starting July 12.
However, visitors will have to adhere to a number of strict requirements.
All tourists from “high risk” countries will be “strongly encouraged” to take a COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before departing for Barbados, according to a recent press release from the Barbados Tourist Board.
Meanwhile, those from “low risk” destinations can be tested a week before visiting the Caribbean island.
Visitors also need to complete an online Embarkation/Disembarkation Card (ED card), which asks a series of health questions connected to COVID-19 symptoms.
Those who don’t provide a negative test result “from an accredited or recognized laboratory” in advance will must take one on arrival, and will be placed in quarantine “at their own expense” until the results come through. This is likely to take up to 48 hours.
While visiting the island, travelers must comply with local protocols, including keeping a physical distance of 3.2 feet away from others and wearing face masks in public.
U.S. airline JetBlue is expected to restart services to Barbados on July 25 and Virgin Atlantic on Aug. 1.
Bermuda
Bermuda reopened its borders to international visitors on July 1, and the first commercial flight from the U.S. arrived in the oldest self-governing British Overseas Territory on July 6.
However, travelers must take a COVID-19 test no more than five days before traveling to Bermuda and obtain a negative result, as well as complete the Bermuda travel authorization process online at least 48 hours prior to their visit.
Once they arrive, visitors must adhere to the nightly curfew, which runs from midnight to 5 a.m., take their own temperatures twice a day and report the results via an online application.
In addition, travelers are required to take further tests at pop-up testing centers throughout the course of their trip.
“At a time when international travel is limited for many Americans, the island is a beautiful, close and comfortable option for those in need of an unforgettable escape,” Victoria Isley, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the Bermuda Tourism Authority, said in a statement.
Cyprus
Cyprus is so keen to get its tourism industry back on track, officials are offering to cover the costs of any travelers who test positive for COVID-19 while on vacation in the Mediterranean island nation.
According to a letter shared with CNN, the Cypriot government will pay for lodging, as well as food, drink and medication for tourists who are taken ill with coronavirus during their visit.
The detailed plan was set out in a five-page letter issued to governments, airlines and tour operators on May 26.
Officials have also earmarked a 100-bed hospital for foreign travelers who test positive, while a 500-room “quarantine hotel” will be available to patients’ family and “close contacts.”
“The traveler will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight, in collaboration with their agent and/or airline,” states the letter.
International air travel restarted on June 9.
Visitors from only chosen countries are allowed to enter. The UK and the U.S., both listed among the nations with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths, are not among the chosen countries.
The list is to be expanded in the coming months to include additional countries.
Egypt
Scheduled international flights were allowed to enter starting July 1, and foreign tourists are permitted at the resorts least affected by COVID-19.
France
All signs suggest international travelers will not be able to enter for the foreseeable future.
Germany
The land of poets and thinkers lifted travel restrictions for travelers from 31 different countries on June 15.
Chancellor Angela Merkel recently announced social distancing rules would continue until at least October.
It is unclear when visitors from the U.S. will be allowed to enter.
Greece
International direct flights to Greece’s many holiday destinations restarted on July 1 for travelers from most of the EU and a list of 14 additional EU-approved countries, with travelers subject only to random checks.
Greece has also extended its travel ban on direct flights from the UK and Sweden until July 15. All information is expected to be updated by mid-July.
The U.S., Greece’s third largest market, is not included on the EU list.
Russia also failed to make the EU list.
Iceland
Iceland reopened it borders to tourists on June 15 after recording just under 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Travelers have the option to either submit to a COVID-19 test on arrival (at a cost of $112), provide proof of a recently taken test with a negative result, or agree to a two-week quarantine.
Visitors will also be encouraged to download the app Rakning C-19, designed to help trace the origin of transmissions and available in seven languages — Icelandic, English, Polish, German, French, Spanish and Italian.
“When travelers return to Iceland, we want to have all mechanisms in place to safeguard them and the progress made in controlling the pandemic,” Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation said in an official statement.
“Iceland’s strategy of large-scale testing, tracing and isolating have proven effective so far.
“We want to build on that experience of creating a safe place for those who want a change of scenery after what has been a tough spring for all of us.”
Italy
Travelers from the EU, along with the UK and the microstates and principalities of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican, have been allowed to enter Italy without having to go into quarantine starting June 3, in a move the government has described as a “calculated risk.”
However, Italy has also indicated it will not be complying with the EU’s request to lift travel restrictions for 14 countries outside the bloc.
A mandatory quarantine remains in place for all other nations and it seems officials are not planning to lift this any time soon.
Jamaica
Jamaica reopened to international tourists on June 15.
A “resilient corridor” has been introduced, limiting the movement of visitors to a section of Jamaica’s northern coast between Negril and Port Antonio. Hotels and businesses within this area are allowed to reopen provided they have received a “COVID-19 Readiness Certificate”.
Visitors are required to adhere to local protocols, such as wearing face masks or coverings in public and social distancing.
This month, visitors will be allowed to enter the Maldives without prior coronavirus testing or a mandatory quarantine period. There are also no new visa requirements or additional fees.
The government is also considering issuing a “Safe Tourism License” for tourist facilities that comply with government legislation and certain safety requirements, such as having a certified medic readily available and holding an “adequate stock” of personal protective equipment.
But the destination’s tourism board has confirmed that visitors will not have to commit to spending a minimum of 14 days in the country, as was previously suggested, nor will they need to have a confirmed booking with a tourist facility with a “Safe Tourism License.”
Mexico
Mexico is aiming to welcome visitors back within weeks.
“The plan for the country is to open in stages and by regions,” WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara told CNN Travel recently.
“The target is domestic travelers first, followed by travelers from the U.S. and Canada and then the rest of the world.”
However, the border between the U.S. and Mexico border will remain closed to “nonessential” travel until July 21, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on June 16.
While most international flights in and out of Mexico’s key airports are currently suspended or significantly reduced, Delta Air Lines is expected to increase and/or resume various services from the U.S. to Cancun, Mexico City, Los Cabos and Puerta Vallarta in the coming weeks.
Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, said he hopes to be able to accept both international and domestic travelers by August and September.
However, beach destination Riviera Nayarit, situated north of Puerta Vallarta, currently has no immediate plans to bring back tourists, according to Richard Zarkin, the public relations manager for the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Portugal
Portugal is keen to revive its struggling tourism industry, with Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva recently declaring “tourists are welcome.”
Incoming flights from outside the EU are now slowly starting up again, and TAP Air Portugal, Portugal’s national airline, has resumed its nonstop flight between Lisbon and Newark airport.
Rita Marques, the country’s Secretary of State for Tourism, has launched a “don’t cancel, postpone” scheme, allowing tourists to reschedule any pre-arranged vacations to Portugal until the close of 2021. This is valid for all bookings made through accredited travel agencies, along with hotels or Airbnbs, for trips scheduled between March 13 and Sept. 30, 2020.
In addition, national tourism authority Turismo de Portugal has created a free hygiene-certification stamp to distinguish “Clean & Safe” tourism enterprises to increase visitors’ confidence.
Businesses will have to comply with hygiene and cleaning requirements for the prevention and control of COVID-19 to receive the stamp, which is valid for one year.
According to Santos Silva, Portugal’s airports soon will introduce health checks for arrivals, but visitors will not be subject to a mandatory quarantine.
Spain
On June 21, Spain began allowing EU travelers to enter without having to quarantine for two weeks.
There has been little mention of opening borders to travelers from beyond the EU.
St. Lucia
St. Lucia began its phased reopening on June 4, when it lifted its borders to visitors from the United States.
Those traveling to the country must present “certified proof” of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of boarding their flight. Visitors will also be subject to screening and temperature checks by port health authorities, and must wear face masks and maintain social distancing during their visit.
Officials are also bringing in new safety measures for taxis to separate drivers and passengers.
Local businesses have also been allowed to reopen, provided they have appropriate cleaning measures and social distancing measures in place.
Thailand
Thailand remains closed to all international visitors, except business travelers and those seeking medical treatment.
“It is still dependent on the outbreak situation, but I think the earliest we may see the return of tourists could be the fourth quarter of this year,” Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) told CNN Travel.
The governor went on to stress there will be limitations on who can visit the country and what regions they can go to once restrictions are relaxed.
“We are not going to open all at once,” he added. “We are still on high alert, we just can’t let our guards down yet.
“We have to look at the country of origin [of the travelers] to see if their situation has truly improved.”
This effectively means Thailand is unlikely to open its borders to travelers from destinations that don’t appear to have the coronavirus situation under control.
Those who are given permission to enter may be offered “long-stay packages” in isolated areas “where health monitoring can be easily controlled,” such as the remote islands of Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui.
United Arab Emirates
Dubai reopened to international visitors on July 7.
Tourists are required to take a COVID-19 test within four days of departure (96 hours). Those who are unable to provide proof of this on arrival will be tested at the airport.
Visitors are also required to fill out a health declaration before their visit and show they have adequate health insurance.
On entering Dubai, all travelers must download the Dubai COVID-19 DXB contact tracing app and register their details. Its public beaches, parks and water parks have all resumed business — under strict social distancing guidelines.
At hotels, guests are required to wear masks at all times and can only check in to rooms 24 hours after the previous guest has checked out.
The emirate of Abu Dhabi remains closed to travelers.
United Kingdom
When other destinations were relaxing travel restrictions and bringing in measures to lure travelers back, the UK opted to enact stricter regulations.
However, the government has confirmed that, starting July 10, visitors from at least 59 destinations are allowed to visit England without going into quarantine. The United States is not on the list and it is not clear when visitors from the U.S. will be allowed in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
