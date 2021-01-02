Dating is confusing and scary enough but imagine what it’s like navigating those waters in the middle of a pandemic. Some daters are going along swimmingly while others are drowning without a lifeboat in sight.
“Our daters have been on a roller coaster this year, let me tell you, but our most recent research and surveys indicate that basically, our daters know what they want. Many of them are newly single, they are looking for a romantic partner. But all in all, they’re largely confused on how to date,” Priti Joshi, vice president of strategy for the popular dating app Bumble, where women have to make the first move, said.
Relationship coach and matchmaker Julie Wadley said her clients have been very apprehensive when it comes to dating during the pandemic.
“They’re more comfortable with the friends and people that they already know. Many of them are waiting for the clouds to lift when gathering socially will be more acceptable,” she said.
The pandemic has left a lot of people with more free time than ever before. While some people took that time learning to make bread, working out or trying out the latest TikTok dance, others used the time for self-evaluation and re-prioritizing.
“A lot of our daters have had a little bit more time on their hands to focus on themselves. And a vast majority of them are saying that they’ve used this time to really understand what matters to them, and they’ve gotten more confident in articulating what their dating needs are,” Joshi said.
Wadley agrees that the pandemic has caused people to think more intentionally about what they are doing, who they are doing it with and why they are doing it at all.
“The pandemic has made people more selective about who they decide to engage in. I think it has made people say ‘let me get to know this person more before I take the leap and get face to face with them.’ I am seeing more people talking on the phone, more people video chatting, more people just really getting to know the person before they’re before aesthetics like looks and feelings get in the way,” she shared.
Joshi said she’s seen three key trends emerging from the app’s daters.
“The first trend is this idea of slow dating. What that means is that our daters are showing more serious dating behaviors. And they’re actually raising the bar on what it means to build trust online when they’re dating,” Joshi said. “We’re also seeing that virtual dating is definitely here to stay. Nearly half of our daters prefer virtual dates over in person first dates. The other theme that we’re hearing from our users is actually around virtual intimacy and how important it is to our daters, particularly as they’re exploring virtual dating and have been exploring that for the last year now.”
Dawoon Kang, chief dating officer for Coffee Meets Bagel, an app that only allows users to focus on a few people at a time, said she’s seen daters spending more time getting to know each other in the app since the pandemic began.
“We’re seeing more and more people deciding to take a longer time before meeting somebody, which makes sense because now there is more risk to physically meeting up. 64% of daters have told us that they’re taking longer to decide to meet someone and 44% of them are telling us that they’re being more selective. According to our data, many of those daters are looking for a long-term relationship versus a casual meetup,” Kang said.
She said one side effect of the pandemic that she noticed was daters began to feel more isolated.
“I think the pandemic was an isolating experience for everyone. It’s been very difficult whether you were single or not but especially if you’re living on your own, it became super hard for you to connect with any human being, let alone meeting new people. We saw this dire need to connect singles so that they can talk about their experiences and know that they’re not the only one who goes who’s going through this alone,” Kang explained.
Joshi said the lockdowns across the country heightened the need for romantic connections among Bumble users and she’s hopeful for the future of dating.
“I’m excited about our users’ optimism. 83% of daters are planning to use dating apps just as much as they do now, if not more through Valentine’s Day. What’s even more comforting is that over half of our daters believe that 2021 is going to be their year when it comes to finding a partner. Our daters are looking for love and are feeling very optimistic that they will find love,” she said.
If you’re looking for love or thinking about giving pandemic dating a shot, Kang said now is a perfect time.
Known in the matchmaking and dating app circles as Dating Sunday, the first Sunday in January, which falls on Jan. 3 this year, is the busiest day of the year on dating sites and apps. Coffee Meets Bagel saw a 60% spike in new user signups on Dating Sunday 2020, compared to the previous month.
“New year’s is a time when people think a lot about their life and I think with COVID this year it’s going to ring even more true. People make new year’s resolutions around dating. On Jan. 3 you’ll see the highest number of signups and the highest amount of chat activity. Overall, there will be a lot of activity on dating apps that day,” Kang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.