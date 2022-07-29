West Philly is brimming with culture and its own creative ethos. Both The Barnes Foundation and People’s Emergency Center recognize the talent that lives there, thus together they created an arts initiative in hopes of rousing the community into engaging with local arts.
Returning to the neighborhood for the second time is the Everyday Places Artist Partnerships Initiative. Created by Barnes West and the People’s Emergency Center (PEC), Everyday Places Artist Partnership highlights West Philly artists debuting work that focuses on social change. This year, they’ve selected seven West Philly artists to showcase their work with their selected location partners throughout West Philadelphia.
Created in 2021, the Everyday People’s Arts Partnership Initiative seeks to fulfill the need for free multidisciplinary art exhibits in West Philly that would hopefully offer inspiration and hope, even going as far to provide a feeling of kinship for residents.
“The idea was about creating opportunities for greater access to arts and culture, particularly for our West Philadelphia communities. And particularly for the communities that the People’s Emergency Center serves through their creative placemaking and creative work to strengthen neighborhoods.” says Barnes West Director of Community Engagement Barbra Wong.
The Everyday Places Arts Partnership shines a light on local artists whose work promotes social change for good.
This years cohorts consist of Nikki Brake-Sillá, Shanina Dionna, Gigi McGraw, Anssumane Silla, Jaime Wiesner, Joanna Booth, and Yidan Zeng. Recognized for their dedication to the arts and proclivity for tackling social justice issues in their work, the selected artists were chosen from a large pool to interpret social justice and community change using their own artistic lens. One of this year’s artists is Gigi McGraw, a West Philadelphia resident debuting their work at the New Africa Center on July 30.
McGraw’s project, entitled CommuniTree, explores meaning and community through archival work. CommuniTree will consist of a paper machete tree decorated with leaves that will answer questions about history, gentrification, and more given by the residents. The piece will also stand alongside photos, videos, and interviews with local residents.
“A lot of my social practice artwork is focused on hyper-local history. So I’m really interested in the preservation of community and neighborhood histories. Whether that’s current events, what is not yet history, but will soon be, or what happened in the past and will be forgotten if the gatekeepers to the community, and the elders or the community don’t share the story. These are the hyper-local histories that aren’t documented with cultural markers in neighborhoods. They aren’t necessarily added on to the tourist maps for places to visit in Philadelphia. I’m always interested in seeing how I can archive some of those stories in these communities, especially communities of color,” says the artist.
While McGraw’s work will be on display at the New Africa Center museum, her other cohorts will also have the unique opportunity to showcase their work in ‘everyday places’ in the neighborhood. Public parks, museums, and community centers will all hold a piece of the Everyday People’s Art work.
“With Everyday Places Artist Partnerships, we really took this as a community-focused residency, and decided that it would be really good for us to identify social impact artists and pair them with places directly within a community where people are,” says People’s Emergency Center’s Creative Placemaking Project Manager Latiyanna Tabb.
Barns West and the People Emergency Center are excited to bring accessible art to those who could benefit from the local beautification.
“It is exciting to see activities like this where you live. You don’t have to go to Center City, you don’t have to go to the suburbs, you don’t have to go anywhere else. I could see people show up where they live or where they work to experience things that make them smile. That is exciting to me,” says Tabb.
You can find McGraw’s work along with the other cohorts from the Everyday Places Artist Partnerships Initiative around West Philly starting July 30.
