Vanessa Bryant’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation joined Nancy Lieberman Charities during a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate two new outdoor basketball courts and a public arts mural in Philadelphia’s Tustin Playground. The legacy project features and commemorates Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

