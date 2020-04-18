According to Weddingwire.com, the average couple takes 13 to 18 months to plan their wedding.
Planning can include picking the perfect place to hold the ceremony, finding your dream dress and selecting your bridal party.
For many couples that hoped to tie the knot this spring or summer, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in their wedding plans. Wedding planner/event designer Lynn Ehumadu of Lily V. Events says don’t throw in the towel on your dream wedding just yet.
“A lot of wedding planners are urging their clients to postpone their wedding plans rather than canceling them. Weddings are memorable events that need to be celebrated. So the advice is not to cancel but to postpone,” Ehumadu says.
The event planner says the process can be stressful but following certain steps to postpone the wedding can help.
“First thing is to check in with your venue, obviously, because that is where the biggest chunk of funds go. Usually your venue is about 75% of your budget because they’re also providing beverages and catering as well, “ Ehumadu says.
She says once you have a new date for the venue, it’s time to tackle the smaller details.
“You need to see if the new date works for whoever is providing external services. Reach out to the DJ, limousine services, bridal dress services, makeup artists like and the list goes on. You want to check to make sure that all of the vendors are in agreement with the new date available, “ Ehumadu says.
Ehumadu says even with careful planning things can go wrong so it’s important to be flexible.
“Sometimes you have vendors that will have a conflict with your new date, then you may have to switch the conversation to refunds,” says the Paoli-based wedding planner.
Ehumadu says that’s where wedding planners and contracts come in handy.
“You can ask for a full refund or half refund, depending on what’s in the contract. As a wedding planner, what I’ve had to do is go back to several contracts and try to see how we can remedy the situation and make sure that both parties are happy, “ she says.
Ehumadu says working with venues and vendors has been relatively easy in these crazy times.
“Vendors are very sympathetic to what is going on with coronavirus but at the same time, our brides also understand that it is a business and at the end of the day, the livelihoods of these vendors are dependent on their bookings. Everybody has been amicable to help get these situations resolved,” she says.
You’ve got your venue. You’ve got your vendors lined up. What’s next?
“About two months out, let your guests know what’s going on. Send out email notifications as well as call guests to let them know that the event has been postponed,” Ehumadu says.
The planning pro says patience is the key while trying to modify your wedding plans.
“Some brides have fully canceled their wedding plans, but I think it’s almost too close to call right now. That’s why a lot of things have been moved to the fall. My clients aren’t even suggesting the summer,” Ehumadu says. “Eventually life is gonna kick in. We don’t know when right now but when that does happen, we’ll be here to help them celebrate this milestone of their love.”
The wedding designer says she understands that having to change your wedding plans because of coronavirus can feel like the worst thing in the world but it’s a matter of life or death.
“Safety first,” Ehumadu says. “You have to be healthy to live out your life with this person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.