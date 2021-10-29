The Moore College of Art & Design presented the 2021 Visionary Women Awards to artist, curator and educator Howardena Pindell, Art Sanctuary founder Lorene Cary as well as author, educator and social activist and Philadelphia style maven Joan Shepp. She recently celebrated 50 years in the fashion business, on October 28, 2021. The annual Visionary Woman Awards celebrate exceptional women who have made significant contributions to the arts and are national leaders in their fields.

