The Moore College of Art & Design presented the 2021 Visionary Women Awards to artist, curator and educator Howardena Pindell, Art Sanctuary founder Lorene Cary as well as author, educator and social activist and Philadelphia style maven Joan Shepp. She recently celebrated 50 years in the fashion business, on October 28, 2021. The annual Visionary Woman Awards celebrate exceptional women who have made significant contributions to the arts and are national leaders in their fields.
Visionary Woman Awards celebrate female arts icons
- Hughe Dillon
-
-
- 0
Watch this year's Philadelphia's Most Influential African Americans 2021 virtual event.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arpaio legal tab hits $100M as taxpayers foot his last bills
- What to know if SEPTA goes on strike
- Coard: My election endorsements for every position — especially the judges
- Paul ‘Earthquake’ Moore gets name on street
- School of the Week: Overbrook High: Institution of legacy and achievements
- District Attorney Krasner announces collaboration to address gun violence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.