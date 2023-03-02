A historically Black college is getting its first branded apparel collection thanks to a lifestyle retailer and a sportswear brand.
Urban Outfitters has released a commemorative collegiate merchandise collection in collaboration with Cheyney University and Mitchell & Ness.
“Cheyney University of Pennsylvania is a major portion of Black history by itself,” said Dacia Redmond, buying assistant for men’s branded apparel at Urban Outfitters. “Being the nation’s first HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) to be founded [Cheyney] opened doors for African American people to gain an education at an institution of higher learning.
“The founding of this institution paved the way for my alma mater [Clark Atlanta University], Howard University, Morehouse College, Grambling State, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania and so many more to serve African American students an education,” Redmond said.
“As a celebration of this university's influence and founders’ day (that fell on Feb. 25), we partnered the nation’s first HBCU with Philadelphia’s oldest sporting brand to produce an exclusive collection,” Redmond added.
The eight-piece collection includes graphic t-shirts, loungewear and accessories honoring the universities' legacy.
The collection ranges from $28 to $100 and is currently available on the Urban Outfitter's website. Proceeds from the sales of the collection will be donated to Cheyney.
“We had the opportunity to partner with amazing Black creatives and talents to develop products for this month-long capsule,” Redmond said. “We provided our talent with our intention for the collections and they came back to us with the product.
“Our main goal was to ensure we told their individual stories through the product and used this opportunity to spotlight each creative as the history we wanted to educate our consumer on,” Redmond said. “Our amazing team was able to finalize product development, product cadence, and order completion in a little under a year.
“During this time, we were also simultaneously incorporating our merchandising, web, marketing, photo studio, social media team and so many more to ensure the customer experience for the entire month followed the same plan to maintain brand/creative integrity and authenticity,” Redmond added.
Fifteen Cheyney students participated in the collection’s ad campaign including players from the university’s basketball team and students from a modeling group on campus. The photos from the campaign were taken by Cheyney student photographers.
“Urban Outfitters wanted to use student photographers,” said Dominique Smalley, communications manager at Cheyney University. “I put out a notice to the students and a few of them sent over their portfolios. Two of our students who are photographers do freelance work and take photos during their own time.
“They were the two student photographers who were chosen by the Urban Outfitters team and we had students pose in the clothes as well,” Smalley said. “The Urban Outfitters team were also here on campus during the photo shoot.”
Cheyney recently showcased the collection at a pop-up shop on campus. During the event, students were able to shop the collection and meet with URBN Inc. talent team representatives.
The event coincided with Cheyney’s Founders Day celebration, which marked the 185th anniversary of its founding on Feb. 25, 1837.
“The pop-up shop added an extra layer of celebration on campus, especially since it took place during our Founders Day celebration,” Smalley said. “It allowed us to drum up more school spirit during that time. The students were excited. We had alumni on campus. It was a very successful day.”
Urban Outfitters has aided in several HBCU collections over the past few years. In 2021, Urban Outfitters tapped five students from three HBCUs to create an exclusive assortment of collegiate apparel and lifestyle accessories.
The brand's capsule collection was created as part of Urban Outfitters HBCU Summer Class Program, a 10-week internship and mentorship program for students recognized for their academic excellence and creative prowess.
“Back in 2021, UO [Urban Outfitters] partnered with five HBCU students, including our very own Dacia Redmond, to build a special capsule collection which was featured in Teen Vogue,” said Russell Sampson, buyer for men’s woven tops, sweaters and jackets at Urban Outfitters.
“Each student had the opportunity to represent their HBCUs by designing a special commemorative item,” Sampson said. “The program was in collaboration with three HBCUS: Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
“Last year we had the opportunity to expand our reach to Morehouse College, Hampton University and Tennessee State University,” Sampson added.
Smalley said what she wants people to take away from the collection is the history and legacy of Cheyney.
“This recognition from Urban Outfitters recognizes Cheyney as the [nation’s] first HBCU and as a trailblazer and blazed trails should be recognized,” Smalley said. “I hope that people can see Cheyney for the progress we’re making.
“Cheyney has been here for 186 years now and we’re not going anywhere,” she said. “We will continue to be an institution that can be looked at as the first. We will continue to be an institution where students can get a great education and be pipelined into a great career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.