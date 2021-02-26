Throughout history, teens have spent the majority of their years fighting with their parents but back in the 1960s, 16-year-old Karen Asper-Jordan and her fellow Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters chose to fight the system to get Girard College desegregated instead. Their hard work paid off and is now being recognized with a mural that will be displayed at that very college.
“When we started out our civil rights journey, which we’re still doing now, we never thought that we would be honored. We did not do it for glory or anything like that, we did it because we wanted to help someone. We wanted to help our people. We believed in civil rights, in the fight against police brutality, in the fight for jobs and we believed that Black people should be involved in all aspects of the government,” Asper-Jordan said.
The Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters, a local group of young activists, who protested alongside Moore in the 1960s to desegregate Girard College, spoke up for equality and fought for freedom throughout the streets of Philadelphia in the ’60s.
Mural Arts Philadelphia announced the project honoring the iconic civil rights group as part of their Black History Month celebrations. The projected date of completion is Jan. 1, 2021.
Lead Muralist Felix St. Fort said this project presented a unique set of challenges for himself and fellow muralist Gabe Tiberino.
“The mural itself was a challenge because there are a few Cecil B. Moore murals around already. The challenge in this one was to make sure we were able to create something that gave a nod to the Freedom Fighters and not make it totally about Cecil B. Moore. Yes, he’s a prominent figure in the mural but the Freedom Fighters were the thing that we wanted to try to give more of a nod to,” St. Fort said.
For Mural Arts Philadelphia, the process of creating a mural is driven heavily through community involvement but the pandemic didn’t allow for that, so the duo had to look at a new way to make the neighborhood a part of the piece.
“Normally, when we’re doing murals, we have community outreach and participation. We had to think long and hard at how we could involve the community in a mural while dealing with a pandemic. We mailed out art packets to different schools and community members so they could be part of the process of painting the mural from wherever they were. This is going to be an interesting mural because we actually have no idea what we’re going to get on those sections,” St. Fort said.
Asper-Jordan said she’s just as excited to be a part of the mural process as she was to be one of the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters.
“I got involved because I was from the neighborhood. I remember the scene outside of Girard College that first day. When we got to College Avenue, the police officers were shoulder to shoulder, as well as those yellow barricades around the blocks that surrounded Girard College,” she said.
Asper-Jordan said she doesn’t see herself and her fellow Freedom Fighters as anything special. She believes with all of her five-foot frame that they were just doing what was right.
“You went home and you did your homework and you came back and demonstrated. We believed in what we did then and we believe in what we’re doing now. We demonstrated all over the city. We were at different stores that discriminated against Black people. We were against stores that would cheat Black folks out of their money. Where there was an inkling of discrimination or racism, we were there. We were kids, you don’t know until after you get arrested, that you could have been faced with 10 years in jail for blocking an entrance,” the North Philadelphia native said.
St. Fort said it’s frustrating that people are still fighting for the same things the Philadelphia Freedom Fighters fought for almost 60 years ago but he’s happy to be a part of that fight today.
“Here we are putting up a piece about something that should just be known. Here we are putting up a piece that serves as a reminder of things that should already be on everybody’s radar. Yet these things still happen, they’re still current and they’re still relevant. So, it is a little frustrating that we have to keep doing these kinds of pieces, but at the same time, the whole purpose of murals is to spark dialogue,” he said.
Asper-Jordan echoes St. Fort’s frustration but said she also feels a sense of hope.
“I don’t think racism is going anywhere anytime soon but I do see a difference. My hope lies in the younger people, with all that they’re doing. I see them from all walks of life and all nationalities, fighting against discrimination and racism. I see them fighting so that gives me hope, just like people had hope through us. These young people, they are us. It’s just this is their time,” she said.
