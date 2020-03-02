Universal Institute Charter School as part of their Positive Behavior Support Initiative host its second annual Daddy Daughter Masquerade Ball on Feb. 26, 2020. More than 100 dads escorted their daughters to the ball and donned masks and some of the latest fashions. The profound affection of love between fathers and daughters was on full display with an array of musical selections, food, games and giveaways at Universal Audenried, 3301 Tasker St. TRIBUNE PHOTOS/KAYLA E. BROWN
Universal Institute hosts 2nd Annual Daddy Daughter Masquerade Ball
