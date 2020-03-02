Universal Institute Charter School as part of their Positive Behavior Support Initiative host its second annual Daddy Daughter Masquerade Ball on Feb. 26, 2020. More than 100 dads escorted their daughters to the ball and donned masks and some of the latest fashions. The profound affection of love between fathers and daughters was on full display with an array of musical selections, food, games and giveaways at Universal Audenried, 3301 Tasker St. TRIBUNE PHOTOS/KAYLA E. BROWN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.