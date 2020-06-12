Universal Institute Charter School (UICS) honored its eighth-grade graduates with a Move-up Day Parade from June 8 to June 12, 2020. The teachers, staff and administrators, parents and community partners acknowledged the class of 2020 with a parade of cars that went to each student’s home. The procession of cars began at the Save-A-Lot, at 5800 Woodland Ave., in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city and made its way to the 13 graduates’ homes. Each student was presented with a certificate of promotion, awards and honors provided to those who achieved academically, an official UICS class of 2020 hooded sweatshirt, lawn sign and UICS Eagles S.O.A.R. Magnet. This event was created by the staff at UICS, given the pandemic and the social distance requirements to take the place of an in-person graduation. Principal Jeffrey Williams and his staff said the eighth-graders needed enthusiasm, encouragement and momentum after successfully completing middle school.

