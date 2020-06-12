Universal Institute Charter School (UICS) honored its eighth-grade graduates with a Move-up Day Parade from June 8 to June 12, 2020. The teachers, staff and administrators, parents and community partners acknowledged the class of 2020 with a parade of cars that went to each student’s home. The procession of cars began at the Save-A-Lot, at 5800 Woodland Ave., in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city and made its way to the 13 graduates’ homes. Each student was presented with a certificate of promotion, awards and honors provided to those who achieved academically, an official UICS class of 2020 hooded sweatshirt, lawn sign and UICS Eagles S.O.A.R. Magnet. This event was created by the staff at UICS, given the pandemic and the social distance requirements to take the place of an in-person graduation. Principal Jeffrey Williams and his staff said the eighth-graders needed enthusiasm, encouragement and momentum after successfully completing middle school.
Universal Institute Charter School celebrates 8th-graders with Move-Up Day car parade
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
featured
Dr. Ala Stanford started the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to serve communities in Philadelphia with limited access to coronavirus testing, where it has affected people at a much higher rate.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Tamlin Henry, former Philly radio great, dies at 77
- New push to nix 10-year tax abatement underway in City Council
- Philly pastor emerges as beacon of hope in Fishtown divide
- Black Doctors groups gets $1.3M in funding from city for COVID-19 testing
- Cheyney University sees 51% increase in first-year enrollment
- 15% Pledge calls on Target, Whole Foods and other retailers to dedicate shelf space to Black-owned businesses
- Krasner fights impending $8.7M budget cut to DA's Office
- Philly police chief says cuts to department's budget will lead to layoffs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tips to be Fit: Strategies and advice to help you win arguments (1)
- 1 p.m. update: Mayor imposes curfew for third night in a row, closures and suspensions due to the city's response to protests (1)
- Coard: We should take voting as seriously as we take chicken, sneakers (1)
- Kimberly C. Roberts, 63, longtime Tribune entertainment reporter (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.